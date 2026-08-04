Drakeo The Ruler’s Brother Slams Glasses Malone Theory About Drake

BY Aron A.
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Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Ralfy The Plug speaks out.

There remains a web of confusion around the death of Drakeo The Ruler, at least from the perspective of the investigation. Speculation has been rampant in the past few weeks surrounding YG’s involvement, which resulted in his detainment. However, no charges have been laid against him.

Still, the narratives surrounding YG, despite concrete evidence, has filled the timeline, specifically one spearheaded by Glasses Malone. The West Coast rapper claimed that it was Drake who had been funding the narrative campaign against YG and the lawsuits that have been filed on behalf of Drakeo’s family. 

Glasses Malone later doubled down on this narrative, claiming that the civil lawsuits could ultimately help build a criminal case. However, YouTuber DiFran explained how Ralfy The Plug, Drakeo The Ruler’s brother, denied that Drake was providing attorney fees to the family. “N***as got a strong case of delusion,” he said. 

Elsewhere, Ralfy was asked about Drake’s possible involvement with his family’s finances. 

“I just head a n***a say today that Drake been taking care of the family and sh*t,” he said during a livestream. “I know these n***as is getting delusional. Bro, this sh*t is getting crazy.”

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YG Responds To The Rumors

Prior to Ralfy addressing the situation, YG acknowledged the rumors that Glasses Malone spearheaded last week. In a post shared to Instagram, the rapper issued a “red alert” on the matter. “Say it ain’t so,” he wrote with a questioning emoji face. “Red Alert B Team Tap In.”

So far, Drake himself hasn’t commented on any of this matter but it should be noted that YG did perform his collaboration with Drizzy during his Verzuz battle against the Game last month.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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