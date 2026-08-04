Drakeo The Ruler’s Brother Slams Glasses Malone Theory About Drake

There remains a web of confusion around the death of Drakeo The Ruler, at least from the perspective of the investigation. Speculation has been rampant in the past few weeks surrounding YG’s involvement, which resulted in his detainment. However, no charges have been laid against him.

Still, the narratives surrounding YG, despite concrete evidence, has filled the timeline, specifically one spearheaded by Glasses Malone. The West Coast rapper claimed that it was Drake who had been funding the narrative campaign against YG and the lawsuits that have been filed on behalf of Drakeo’s family.

Glasses Malone later doubled down on this narrative, claiming that the civil lawsuits could ultimately help build a criminal case. However, YouTuber DiFran explained how Ralfy The Plug, Drakeo The Ruler’s brother, denied that Drake was providing attorney fees to the family. “N***as got a strong case of delusion,” he said.

Elsewhere, Ralfy was asked about Drake’s possible involvement with his family’s finances.

“I just head a n***a say today that Drake been taking care of the family and sh*t,” he said during a livestream. “I know these n***as is getting delusional. Bro, this sh*t is getting crazy.”

YG Responds To The Rumors

Prior to Ralfy addressing the situation, YG acknowledged the rumors that Glasses Malone spearheaded last week. In a post shared to Instagram, the rapper issued a “red alert” on the matter. “Say it ain’t so,” he wrote with a questioning emoji face. “Red Alert B Team Tap In.”