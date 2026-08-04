Joe Budden Reveals Release Date For New Podcast "Crime In America"

BY Alexander Cole
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REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Joe Budden is gearing up to release his brand new podcast in tandem with Dick Wolf, and it is all about true crime.

Joe Budden has become a pioneer in the podcast world. Overall, he remains someone who continues to push the envelope while devising new content strategies with The Joe Budden Podcast.

His direct-to-consumer model through Patreon has made him one of the highest-paid players in the industry. With $20 million in yearly earnings, Budden has proven himself to be among the highest-paid podcasters in the world.

Now, he is looking to expand that empire beyond just the JBP. Recently, he announced a new podcast in collaboration with Law & Order creator Dick Wolf. This would be a show centered around true crime, and it would be called Crime In America.

Today, Budden offered a trailer for the new podcast, and he even offered up a release date. As you will see below, this new podcast will debut its first episode on August 11th, which is next Tuesday.

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Joe Budden Is Ready

As Budden explains, this won't be like your typical true crime show. Most of these podcasts take a similar approach. They contain one or two people, and they just give a chronological summary of a murder or missing persons case. Oftentimes, these shows are shallow and don't offer much value other than the story itself.

However, Budden wants to take a much different approach. As he explains in his new trailer, the show will be true crime in real time. The people he interviews will be those on the scene, and the cases will be fresh. Instead of retrospectives, fans can expect new cases all the time.

Fans will simply have to wait and see before making any judgments. As of next Tuesday, we will get a true sense of what this show intends to be.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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