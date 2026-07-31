Joe Budden Announces True Crime Podcast With Dick Wolf

Joe Budden recently sat down for a conversation with Forbes to talk about his massive podcast earnings and what's next for his independent media career. He revealed he has a new true crime podcast on the way called Crime In America, which is coming in August in collaboration with Law & Order creator Dick Wolf.

As hosts, Budden and Wolf will dive into the popular genre, analyze stories, and tell some of their own. While not many details about the new endeavor are available at press time, it should be an interesting pivot for one of hip-hop's biggest media voices.

"Without giving you too much, we're going to delve into some stories," Joe remarked, as caught by Stag on Twitter. "I'm a true crime head. I watch it all. This will be me looking at stories, telling stories, just putting a modern spin on true crime."

When asked about his independence model, the Slaughterhouse MC said he's partnered with Wolf and Headline.

"This was absolutely another step in the right direction for us in a category that Joe has been itching to do for a long time," The Joe Budden Network's CEO Ian Schwartzman remarked. "Partnering with an iconic company like Wolf Entertainment, Dick Wolf is the best true crime news storyteller of the last three decades, [and] Advance being one of the greatest media companies in the world with over 80 newspapers and stations.

Joe Budden's New Podcast

"We're going to have access to field reporters and stories as they're breaking," he continued. "So I think the model that we're trying to create here was reinventing the way true crime and news are delivered on a weekly basis. And Joe being this entirely new personality, voice, and perspective to take us there, I think the most important point that fans of Joe and us will appreciate is no, we didn't just do a deal where we signed over the rights. We actually are owners in this franchise and we did this in true partnership with Advance and Wolf Entertainment. [We're] honored to do so. They've made the best true crime television in history, in my opinion. Shows I still watch today. Joe and I are just hoping to be a part of the new phase of that, 2026 forward."