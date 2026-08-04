D4vd's Bloody Bodega Video Resurfaces Online Amid Celeste Rivas Case

D4vd is currently headed to trial for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Overall, this case has garnered lots of attention online, and for good reason. Her death was barbaric, and the images from the preliminary hearings have haunted those inside the courtroom.

Since the news of Rivas' passing, D4vd's entire past has been scrutinized. This has especially been true of his music, which is loaded with themes about toxic love. For instance, the song "Romantic Homicide" has felt a little on the nose, all things considered. He even has an unreleased song called "Celeste," which further adds to the lore surrounding the case.

Over the weekend, fans uncovered an old video in which D4vd was being interviewed in a Bodega. As you can see below, the artist has on a white shirt that is completely covered in blood. Furthermore, he is holding a bottle of Tide laundry detergent, for good measure.

D4vd With A Bloody Shirt

As you can see from the video, D4vd refers to the shirt as his work clothes. From there, he is asked what song he likes to listen to while stuck in the house, sick. He responded with "Romantic Homicide."

This all feels extremely coincidental, and fans could not help but point that out on social media. Ultimately, it just goes to show that D4vd's digital footprint is not helping him when it comes to the court of public opinion.

D4vd is also facing charges of maintaining an alleged sexual relationship with a minor. Furthermore, he is facing a charge of mutilating a dead body. These charges have him eligible for the death penalty, although the prosecution has yet to reveal if they will pursue it.