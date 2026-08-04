D4vd's Bloody Bodega Video Resurfaces Online Amid Celeste Rivas Case

BY Alexander Cole
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D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix.
D4vd opens for SZA on the S.O.S Tour on Oct. 29, 2023, at The Footprint Center in Phoenix. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
D4vd is currently going viral for a video of himself in a bodega, covered in blood, looking to use some Tide laundry detergent.

D4vd is currently headed to trial for the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Overall, this case has garnered lots of attention online, and for good reason. Her death was barbaric, and the images from the preliminary hearings have haunted those inside the courtroom.

Since the news of Rivas' passing, D4vd's entire past has been scrutinized. This has especially been true of his music, which is loaded with themes about toxic love. For instance, the song "Romantic Homicide" has felt a little on the nose, all things considered. He even has an unreleased song called "Celeste," which further adds to the lore surrounding the case.

Over the weekend, fans uncovered an old video in which D4vd was being interviewed in a Bodega. As you can see below, the artist has on a white shirt that is completely covered in blood. Furthermore, he is holding a bottle of Tide laundry detergent, for good measure.

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D4vd With A Bloody Shirt

As you can see from the video, D4vd refers to the shirt as his work clothes. From there, he is asked what song he likes to listen to while stuck in the house, sick. He responded with "Romantic Homicide."

This all feels extremely coincidental, and fans could not help but point that out on social media. Ultimately, it just goes to show that D4vd's digital footprint is not helping him when it comes to the court of public opinion.

D4vd is also facing charges of maintaining an alleged sexual relationship with a minor. Furthermore, he is facing a charge of mutilating a dead body. These charges have him eligible for the death penalty, although the prosecution has yet to reveal if they will pursue it.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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