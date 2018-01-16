tide
- SocietyWorld Health Organization Admits They Were Wrong About MarijuanaThe World Health Organization's data clerks are about to put in some overtime.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSuper Bowl 2018: The Best CommercialsCatch up on some of the 2018 Super Bowl's most memorable commercials.By Mitch Findlay
- ViralYouTube Removes All "Tide Pod Challenge" Videos From Its ServerThis decision comes in response to widespread condemnation of this viral trend.
By David Saric
- SocietyTide Pod Challenge Is Going Viral Despite Its StupidityThis latest Internet phenomenon has many concerned.
By David Saric