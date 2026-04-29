D4vd Reveals How He Wants To Die In Resurfaced Clip

BY Alexander Cole
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2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)
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In the past, D4vd was brutally honest about his mental health, and a resurfaced clip shows he's already thought about the death penalty.

D4vd's career is all but over. The artist is currently in jail after being charged with the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas. This story has been circulating for months, yet the artist was only arrested earlier this month.

It was alleged that he dismembered Celeste's body and left it decomposing in his Tesla. Overall, this is an extremely harrowing story. Especially when you consider how the girl was only 14 years old when she died. It has since been alleged that D4vd even had child sexual abuse material on his devices, adding a whole new layer of depravity to the situation.

With D4vd locked up, many of his old comments are under scrutiny. Things he said in the past are coming back to bite him. For instance, a video is now circulating of the artist discussing his mental health and the ways in which he would prefer to die.

At the end of the video, he notes that the electric chair would probably be the best way for him to go out. It is a bold proclamation, and one that is now raising eyebrows, given his current predicament.

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D4vd Talks About The Electric Chair

As it stands, D4vd is, in fact, eligible for the death penalty. If he does receive the death penalty upon potential conviction, then he would be the first in California to receive such a penalty since 2006.

His case is one that is unique, given the alleged depravity involved. The details of the case are gruesome and almost feel as though they were plucked from a true crime series. It's the type of story that has left people with a visceral reaction.

You cannot help but feel for Celeste Rivas' family during this time. As for D4vd, his career and life as we know it are over. His record deal is gone, his fans have turned on him, and he must now go through a grueling trial process that could very well determine whether or not he lives or dies.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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