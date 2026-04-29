D4vd Reveals How He Wants To Die In Resurfaced Clip

D4vd's career is all but over. The artist is currently in jail after being charged with the alleged murder of Celeste Rivas. This story has been circulating for months, yet the artist was only arrested earlier this month.

It was alleged that he dismembered Celeste's body and left it decomposing in his Tesla. Overall, this is an extremely harrowing story. Especially when you consider how the girl was only 14 years old when she died. It has since been alleged that D4vd even had child sexual abuse material on his devices, adding a whole new layer of depravity to the situation.

With D4vd locked up, many of his old comments are under scrutiny. Things he said in the past are coming back to bite him. For instance, a video is now circulating of the artist discussing his mental health and the ways in which he would prefer to die.

At the end of the video, he notes that the electric chair would probably be the best way for him to go out. It is a bold proclamation, and one that is now raising eyebrows, given his current predicament.

D4vd Talks About The Electric Chair

As it stands, D4vd is, in fact, eligible for the death penalty. If he does receive the death penalty upon potential conviction, then he would be the first in California to receive such a penalty since 2006.

His case is one that is unique, given the alleged depravity involved. The details of the case are gruesome and almost feel as though they were plucked from a true crime series. It's the type of story that has left people with a visceral reaction.