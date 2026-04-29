Electric chair

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D4vd Reveals How He Wants To Die In Resurfaced Clip
In the past, D4vd was brutally honest about his mental health, and a resurfaced clip shows he's already thought about the death penalty.
By
Alexander Cole
April 29, 2026