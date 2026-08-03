Nicki Minaj Revives Joy Reid Feud After Fauci’s Senate Hearing

BY Aron A.
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Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21,
Nicki Minaj takes the stage with Erika Kirk at the Phoenix Convention Center during the final day of AmericaFest on Dec. 21, 2025. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
NIcki didn't forget what Joy Reid said about her.

Nicki Minaj ripped Anthony Fauci after his Senate hearing last week when he invoked the Fifth Amendment while being questioned. Evidently, Nicki felt vindicated to a degree, especially after her skepticism of the vaccine made international headlines. On X, she questioned the side effects and some of her concerns, which quickly led many to condemn her as an anti-vaxxer of sorts.

One of those people was Joy Reid, and Nicki clearly didn’t forget. On social media, Nicki snapped on Joy Reid after sharing a video of the television host calling her out.

“Dear Joy, Reid the rest of my diary entries to see how I used ignorant loud mouths like you to further my evil agenda of fear mongering & shaming to ensure that people couldn’t ask innocent questions about a new vaccine. Love, Fauci Ouchie. P.S. she’s not ugly (on the outside),” Minaj wrote, from the persepctive of Anthony Fauci.

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Nicki Minaj Vs. Joy Reid

The segment in question focused on Nicki Minaj’s claim that she was waiting for further research on the vaccines after reportedly hearing about her cousin’s friend having issues with reproductive organs following the jab.

“For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God sister, you could do better than that,” Reid said. “You got that platform. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you got that. That people listen to you and they listen to you more than they listen to me.”

NIcki clapped back then, too, claiming that Joy Reid was trying to tear her down while also noting that she said she’d likely get the vaccine before tour. The commentary received backlash for both Nicki and Joy. No word from Joy Reid on Nicki’s recent comments but we’ll keep you posted. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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