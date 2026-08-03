Nicki Minaj Revives Joy Reid Feud After Fauci’s Senate Hearing

Nicki Minaj ripped Anthony Fauci after his Senate hearing last week when he invoked the Fifth Amendment while being questioned. Evidently, Nicki felt vindicated to a degree, especially after her skepticism of the vaccine made international headlines. On X, she questioned the side effects and some of her concerns, which quickly led many to condemn her as an anti-vaxxer of sorts.

One of those people was Joy Reid, and Nicki clearly didn’t forget. On social media, Nicki snapped on Joy Reid after sharing a video of the television host calling her out.

“Dear Joy, Reid the rest of my diary entries to see how I used ignorant loud mouths like you to further my evil agenda of fear mongering & shaming to ensure that people couldn’t ask innocent questions about a new vaccine. Love, Fauci Ouchie. P.S. she’s not ugly (on the outside),” Minaj wrote, from the persepctive of Anthony Fauci.

Nicki Minaj Vs. Joy Reid

The segment in question focused on Nicki Minaj’s claim that she was waiting for further research on the vaccines after reportedly hearing about her cousin’s friend having issues with reproductive organs following the jab.

“For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God sister, you could do better than that,” Reid said. “You got that platform. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you got that. That people listen to you and they listen to you more than they listen to me.”