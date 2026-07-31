Nicki Minaj Wishes Dr. Fauci The Worst: “Feeding Tubes Will Be His Portion”

If you want to pinpoint the moment when Nicki Minaj began leaning to the right, you have to go back to the pandemic. Although she was never incredibly political, her questions on the COVID-19 vaccine spread like wildfire, prompting concern from government officials internationally and fans who questioned her motives. Since then, she’s just leaned deeper into the right and has somehow turned into Trump’s bestie.

Her support for the current administration has raised a few eyebrows, but after the GOP-led hearing on COVID-19 origins and the subsequent government page that popped up moments after it concluded, Nicki Minaj chimed in. She had specific vitriol toward Anthony Fauci, whom she depicted in an AI-generated image lying on his stomach and writing in his diary in a girl’s bedroom.

“Feeding tubes will be his portion. He will lose the ability to speak & then & only then will he feel the collective pain & long term ramifications he caused to new borns, young children who are still trying to become acclimated into society & schools, traumatized pregnant women who couldn’t even have family in the delivery rooms & visits, the elderly who died alone & afraid, young ppl still struggling w/mental health, suicide, people turned away from hospitals at their most vulnerable moments, the trust that is now gone from innocent people toward their governments forever, billions of stolen money from hard working tax payers via con artists,” she wrote.

Is Nicki Minaj Preparing For The Apocalypse?

Nicki later revealed that the vaccine is what prompted her skepticism of the powers that be. “Once they started telling yall to get a new booster shot every 5 to 10 business days like it was the new Jordans droppin?!?!!!!!!! That’s when I knew. I went in my backyard & started building the Arc. Nicki’s Arc. I know the Lord won’t send another flood but still,” she added. Check her tweets above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.