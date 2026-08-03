Vini Jr And Jay-Z Link Up, Both Rocking Rare Jordan 1s

BY Ben Atkinson
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Image via @vinijr

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Vini Jr and Jay-Z linked up wearing rare Jordan 1s, with Vini in Travis Scott's "Pink Pack" and Jay-Z in the Virgil Abloh "Alaska."

Vini Jr and Jay-Z were spotted linking up recently, and sneakerheads immediately clocked what was on their feet. Both were dressed down and relaxed, but their shoe choices did all the talking, as usual with either of them.

Vini Jr had on the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Pack," one of the more sought-after releases from Cactus Jack's ongoing Jordan run. It's a shoe that's an instant grail among collectors since dropping. Pairs move fast whenever they surface on resale.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, was in the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska." It's one of the most talked-about releases of the year. It wasbuilt around Abloh's original deconstructed design language in an icy, all-white colorway.

Between the exposed foam tongue and the branding, it's a shoe that carries serious weight in the sneaker world beyond its retail price.

It's not every day two figures from completely different corners of pop culture end up sitting together like this. One is a global soccer star fresh off big moments on the pitch, and the other is a hip hop mogul who rarely needs an introduction.

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Vini Jr x Jay-Z

Seeing both pairs in the same photo is a moment on its own. Jay-Z has already made the "Alaska" a regular in his rotation, wearing it courtside at Madison Square Garden during the Knicks' playoff run earlier this year, turning heads every time he showed up in it.

Vini Jr's pick isn't any less notable. The Travis Scott Pink Pack has carried serious hype since it first surfaced. Also it's rarely spotted out in the wild like this, making the sighting feel even more special for anyone tracking the pair.

Two icons, two grails, one hangout. It's the kind of pairing that instantly gets sneaker Twitter talking, and it's easy to see why this photo spread as fast as it did.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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