The Kobe 8 "Mambacurial" Finally Receives A Release Date

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacurial" now has a confirmed release date. It's officially set to drop September 19th for $200. This isn't the date fans were originally told to expect.

The pair was initially scheduled for August 8th. That date came and went without release, leaving fans wondering when it would actually land. Nike has now pushed things back roughly six weeks, giving collectors a good timeline to plan around.

It'll be available through Nike, Foot Locker, Hibbett, DSG, Shiekh, and DTLR. That's a wide spread of retailers for a Kobe Protro release, suggesting Nike expects strong demand once it finally hits shelves.

This marks the first-ever Protro version of the "Mambacurial" colorway. The original released back in 2013 and quickly became one of the most memorable pairs in the entire Kobe 8 lineup.

For fans who missed out over a decade ago, this is their first real shot at it. Overall given how long collectors have waited for this one, the confirmed date alone is enough to generate buzz.

Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Mambacurial”

BSTN

The design connects directly to Kobe's lifelong love for soccer. Growing up in Italy, he developed a deep appreciation for the sport that carried into his entire Nike sneaker line. That influence shows up clearly here.

The colorway borrows straight from Nike's Mercurial Vapor 9 cleat, which released the same year back in 2013. Also a pink-to-purple gradient runs across the upper, getting deeper in tone from toe to heel. An oversized Electric Green Swoosh covers the toe box, with matching green detailing continuing onto the outsole.

Bold "NIKE" branding runs along the medial side in Futura text, another detail lifted straight from the Mercurial's original look. As a Protro release, the shoe also swaps out the original Lunarlon cushioning for a more modern React setup underfoot.