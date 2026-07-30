Rory Responds To Akademiks Wishing Death On Him

Online criticism has become part of the job for many podcast hosts, but Rory Farrell says there's a line between disagreement and the kind of hostility he believes reflects something much deeper. During a recent chat with Peter Rosenberg, the New Rory & Mal co-host was asked how he processes the steady stream of criticism directed his way. Specifically, he was asked about the digs from DJ Akademiks wishing death upon him. Rather than pretending he ignores it, Farrell admitted he pays attention to nearly everything that's said.
"It'll be in my mentions, sometimes I'll look at it. Again, I'm not one of those people that gets on podcasts and says, 'I didn't see it,' said Farrell. "I see everything, I watch everything... I think that's a very important part of what we do. Even if it is at my expense." He also said the volume of negativity online has convinced him that many of those reactions have little to do with the people they're aimed at.
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Recently Farrell shared that he suffered a stroke and when Akademiks learned of the health issue, he had no sympathy.
"I think, anybody that feels that type of anger, it's probably something that has nothing to do with me," Farrell added. He spoke about his podcast talking about Rocky vs. Creed. Demaris Giscombe said there were people sending her messages, hoping that she died because of the conversation. "If you’re going on the internet to wish death upon someone because of Rock IV, you have some internal issues that I think you need to deal with, and it has nothing to do with Sylvester Stallone."
"Not specific to [Akademiks], if you take the time to be on the internet, whether it's typing or on video, [talking] about death, you have some sh*t you have to deal with if that's where your brain goes. There's people I dislike, and granted, if they did pass away, not much would change in my life. But I would never wish that on someone."
Although Farrell stopped short of directly criticizing Akademiks, Rosenberg's question referenced the years of public friction between the two media personalities. Their relationship has been contentious since Farrell's days on The Joe Budden Podcast, where Rory and co-host Mal frequently challenged Akademiks' commentary and influence within Hip Hop media. The disagreements eventually spilled beyond podcast debates, with both sides exchanging personal shots across livestreams, social media and interviews over the years.
Check out the clip below.