Rory Responds To Akademiks Wishing Death On Him

Recently Farrell shared that he suffered a stroke and when Akademiks learned of the health issue, he had no sympathy.

"I think, anybody that feels that type of anger, it's probably something that has nothing to do with me," Farrell added. He spoke about his podcast talking about Rocky vs. Creed. Demaris Giscombe said there were people sending her messages, hoping that she died because of the conversation. "If you’re going on the internet to wish death upon someone because of Rock IV, you have some internal issues that I think you need to deal with, and it has nothing to do with Sylvester Stallone."