Body Cam Footage Of NBA YoungBoy's Reckless Driving Arrest Surfaces Online

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Back in 2025, NBA YoungBoy was arrested after a reckless driving incident, and now, bodycam footage is online.

NBA YoungBoy has had an eventful few weeks. If you may remember, the artist has been beefing with Future, as well as other artists throughout the city of Atlanta. Meanwhile, he has been dropping music and keeping things pushing creatively.

Overall, YoungBoy remains one of the biggest artists in rap. He has a fanbase that always rushes to support him. Furthermore, he is consistently one of the biggest rappers on YouTube, if not the biggest.

Having said that, YoungBoy is waking up to a bit of controversy this morning, as body cam footage of a 2025 reckless driving arrest has surfaced online. This is an arrest that largely went under the radar. The rapper allegedly drove his Bentley at speeds of 109 MPH. The threshold for a reckless driving arrest in Utah is 105 MPH.

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NBA YoungBoy Arrest

In the body cam footage, YoungBoy was cooperative with the police, although he appeared to be surprised that this warranted an arrest. He thought he would just be getting a ticket. However, it was explained to him that his speeds were enough to warrant the detainment.

His security saw this happen in their rearview mirrors and decided to pull over. In the footage, the cops were discussing this, with one saying, “Guess he's a famous rapper or something.”

YoungBoy was eventually let go, and for the most part, this all went under the radar. He supposedly got his Bentley back, and everything worked itself out.

Needless to say, authorities take speeding very seriously, especially when those speeds become excessive.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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