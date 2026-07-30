Body Cam Footage Of NBA YoungBoy's Reckless Driving Arrest Surfaces Online

NBA YoungBoy has had an eventful few weeks. If you may remember, the artist has been beefing with Future, as well as other artists throughout the city of Atlanta. Meanwhile, he has been dropping music and keeping things pushing creatively.
Overall, YoungBoy remains one of the biggest artists in rap. He has a fanbase that always rushes to support him. Furthermore, he is consistently one of the biggest rappers on YouTube, if not the biggest.
Having said that, YoungBoy is waking up to a bit of controversy this morning, as body cam footage of a 2025 reckless driving arrest has surfaced online. This is an arrest that largely went under the radar. The rapper allegedly drove his Bentley at speeds of 109 MPH. The threshold for a reckless driving arrest in Utah is 105 MPH.
NBA YoungBoy Arrest
In the body cam footage, YoungBoy was cooperative with the police, although he appeared to be surprised that this warranted an arrest. He thought he would just be getting a ticket. However, it was explained to him that his speeds were enough to warrant the detainment.
His security saw this happen in their rearview mirrors and decided to pull over. In the footage, the cops were discussing this, with one saying, “Guess he's a famous rapper or something.”
YoungBoy was eventually let go, and for the most part, this all went under the radar. He supposedly got his Bentley back, and everything worked itself out.
Needless to say, authorities take speeding very seriously, especially when those speeds become excessive.