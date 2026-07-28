Kyle Kuzma Draws Backlash After Taking Aim At NYC Mayor Mamdani

Political commentary from athletes is nothing new, but Kyle Kuzma found himself at the center of an entirely different debate after taking aim at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over the weekend. The Milwaukee Bucks forward criticized the mayor on X after Mamdani publicly called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to face arrest. This was all tied to an International Criminal Court warrant. Rather than focusing on the legal or foreign policy issues at the heart of the discussion, Kuzma argued that some public figures are more interested in projecting authority than exercising it. His comments suggested Mamdani was stepping beyond the responsibilities of a mayor, prompting thousands of reactions across social media.
"This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content," Kuzma wrote alongside an accompanying video of Mamdani. "A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring light playing economist. Everyone auditioning. Nobody building. Were raising a generation that learning the reward isn’t in doing the thing it’s in looking like you did the thing. The clip is the career. The pose is the product. The soundbite is the substitute for a life’s work. Don't fall for distractions."
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Social Media Users Were Swift With The Backlash
The criticism quickly sparked pushback. Many users questioned why Kuzma chose to target Mamdani at a moment when the mayor has been drawing praise from supporters for focusing on affordability and local government initiatives during the early months of his administration. Others argued that, against the backdrop of ongoing national debates over inflation, grocery costs, fuel prices, food safety concerns, and policies under President Donald Trump's administration, Mamdani's comments about Netanyahu hardly represented the country's most pressing issue.
The exchange also highlighted the increasingly blurred line between politics and celebrity commentary. Mamdani has become one of the country's most closely watched local elected officials. His supporters view that visibility as part of his leadership style, while critics claim he has ventured too far into issues traditionally handled by the federal government.
Kuzma, meanwhile, doubled down after receiving criticism online, continuing to defend his position rather than walking it back. Check out a few reactions below.