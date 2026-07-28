Kyle Kuzma Draws Backlash After Taking Aim At NYC Mayor Mamdani

The mayor's remarks about Benjamin Netanyahu became the catalyst for an online debate that stretched well beyond basketball.

The criticism quickly sparked pushback. Many users questioned why Kuzma chose to target Mamdani at a moment when the mayor has been drawing praise from supporters for focusing on affordability and local government initiatives during the early months of his administration. Others argued that, against the backdrop of ongoing national debates over inflation, grocery costs, fuel prices, food safety concerns, and policies under President Donald Trump's administration, Mamdani's comments about Netanyahu hardly represented the country's most pressing issue.

"This is 2026. People cosplaying as things they don’t have the authority, the talent, or the track record to actually be. Just for content," Kuzma wrote alongside an accompanying video of Mamdani. "A mayor playing president. A founder playing operator. A content creator playing one-on-one thinking he’s a pro. A 25yr old with a ring light playing economist. Everyone auditioning. Nobody building. Were raising a generation that learning the reward isn’t in doing the thing it’s in looking like you did the thing. The clip is the career. The pose is the product. The soundbite is the substitute for a life’s work. Don't fall for distractions."

Political commentary from athletes is nothing new, but Kyle Kuzma found himself at the center of an entirely different debate after taking aim at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over the weekend. The Milwaukee Bucks forward criticized the mayor on X after Mamdani publicly called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to face arrest. This was all tied to an International Criminal Court warrant. Rather than focusing on the legal or foreign policy issues at the heart of the discussion, Kuzma argued that some public figures are more interested in projecting authority than exercising it. His comments suggested Mamdani was stepping beyond the responsibilities of a mayor, prompting thousands of reactions across social media.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.