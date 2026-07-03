50 Cent Says He Doesn't Have Beef With Zohran Mamdani, But Still Isn't Sold On His Tax Plans

50 Cent is dialing back talk of a beef with New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. After Mamdani appeared on the debut episode of Complex's 360 With Jillian and named the Queens rap icon as one of his dream dinner guests, 50 responded on Instagram, making it clear the tension isn't personal.

"We don't have beef," 50 wrote. "I just think some of these ideas are radical. Stay away from the taxes."

Fif also joked that Mamdani should be focused on "the wedding of the century," referencing reports surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored New York City wedding plans.

Mamdani's comments came after he was asked which public figures he'd invite to a hypothetical dinner party. While acknowledging their opposing views on tax policy, he insisted the disagreement doesn't affect his appreciation for 50's music.

"It's a one-sided beef," Mamdani said. "We're always gonna have a disagreement on that tax policy. I wanna increase taxes on the wealthiest, he does not want that to happen. But I will still appreciate the song 'Many Men,' for whatever our disagreements are."

50 Cent Doubles Down On Not Having Beef With The Mayor

The latest exchange marks a noticeably lighter tone compared to their previous interactions. Earlier this year, 50 repeatedly criticized Mamdani's proposed tax plan, even joking that he was ready to relocate if higher taxes became a reality.

Mamdani, meanwhile, has consistently defended his proposal as a way to fund public services by increasing taxes on New York City's highest earners. While neither side appears to have changed their stance on the issue, both seem willing to keep the conversation civil instead of turning it into a full-blown public feud.

The exchange follows months of public back-and-forth between the two over Mamdani's proposal to raise taxes on New York's wealthiest residents. Earlier this year, 50 Cent criticized the plan on social media, arguing it would unfairly target high earners.