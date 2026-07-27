Kai Cenat is back after a long hiatus. He returned with Streamer University 2, which turned out to be a massive success. Although it came with some controversy, there is no denying that the viewers tapped in for the five-day event stream.

Now, Cenat is looking to be more consistent with his streams. On Sunday, he made a special announcement that proved this to be true. As you can see below, Cenat will be going to Disney World with Tyla. The stream is set to begin today at 5 PM EST, and can be watched on Twitch and YouTube.

The timing for this live stream makes a lot of sense, especially since Tyla just dropped her new album, A*POP. She is doing a media tour of sorts, and Cenat's stream will be a part of that.

Kai Cenat x Tyla

What makes this stream interesting is the fact that it is a reunion. If you remember, Tyla very infamously curved Kai Cenat two years ago during a live stream. When Cenat tried to suggest a date, Tyla was quick to put a stop to it.

This is a clip that subsequently went viral and made the rounds everywhere. Even Kevin Hart couldn't help but make fun of Kai when this happened. Needless to say, the fact that they are linking up again suggests they are on good terms despite what happened.