Kai Cenat Announces Stream With Tyla Two Years Following Viral Rejection

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat (3) of Team Bonds during the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Two years ago, Kai Cenat and Tyla had a viral stream that ended in a rejection. Now, they are going to Disney World together.

Kai Cenat is back after a long hiatus. He returned with Streamer University 2, which turned out to be a massive success. Although it came with some controversy, there is no denying that the viewers tapped in for the five-day event stream.

Now, Cenat is looking to be more consistent with his streams. On Sunday, he made a special announcement that proved this to be true. As you can see below, Cenat will be going to Disney World with Tyla. The stream is set to begin today at 5 PM EST, and can be watched on Twitch and YouTube.

The timing for this live stream makes a lot of sense, especially since Tyla just dropped her new album, A*POP. She is doing a media tour of sorts, and Cenat's stream will be a part of that.

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Kai Cenat x Tyla

What makes this stream interesting is the fact that it is a reunion. If you remember, Tyla very infamously curved Kai Cenat two years ago during a live stream. When Cenat tried to suggest a date, Tyla was quick to put a stop to it.

This is a clip that subsequently went viral and made the rounds everywhere. Even Kevin Hart couldn't help but make fun of Kai when this happened. Needless to say, the fact that they are linking up again suggests they are on good terms despite what happened.

Fans are going to tune in to see what happens. Some wonder if the past will be rehashed, or if things will be awkward between the two. Ultimately, Kai is simply showing people that he knows what the fans want.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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