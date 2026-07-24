A$AP Rocky Confronts Man For Filming Him On His NYC Jog

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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ASAP Rocky Confronts Man Filming Him NYC Jog
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
A$AP Rocky is no stranger to dealing with hecklers and constant celebrity visibility, although he took it a little more seriously this time.

A$AP Rocky just recently wrapped up his Don't Be Dumb tour in North America, so he might want to enjoy some time for himself away from all the cameras before ramping it up for Europe in late August. But he's a celebrity, so privacy and alone time is hard to come by.

Red Media caught a clip on Twitter from a passerby who recorded Rocky on a jog in New York City. In the video, he approaches the man and confronts him for seemingly following him on his workout, choosing to actually get the man to talk rather than just telling him off.

"What you doing?" the Harlem creative asked as he approached the man. The man asked him how he's doing and said he runs a company.

"You following me?" Rocky added. "You following me, bruh? Are you following me? Why you following me, brother? Why you following me? You still filming me. You're trying to get a clip off this, right? I respect what you do. Take your camera down and talk to me, brother."

That's when the clip cuts off, so some fans presume they actually had a conversation. It seems like the rapper didn't have much of a problem with the recording. Rather, he seemed to take more issue with the man following him persistently, hoping to hash this out without the cameras on.

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A$AP Rocky & Puma

Of course, A$AP Rocky was decked out in Puma gear for this moment, which is unsurprising given their collaborative history. He's a creative director for motorsport and lifestyle fashion, a bond he celebrates even on his casual NYC jogs.

We doubt situations like these compel Rocky to avoid hitting the street. After all, he loves to be out on the town, whether it's to celebrate the New York Knicks' NBA championship this year or for promotional events regarding his many endeavors.

Elsewhere, A$AP Rocky's responses to hecklers are more beef-centric these days. Folks continue to mock him over his Drake feud, including the 6ix God himself. But throughout it all, Rocky confronts it with the same charm, whether in-person or regarding social media trolls.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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