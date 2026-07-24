A$AP Rocky Confronts Man For Filming Him On His NYC Jog

A$AP Rocky just recently wrapped up his Don't Be Dumb tour in North America, so he might want to enjoy some time for himself away from all the cameras before ramping it up for Europe in late August. But he's a celebrity, so privacy and alone time is hard to come by.

Red Media caught a clip on Twitter from a passerby who recorded Rocky on a jog in New York City. In the video, he approaches the man and confronts him for seemingly following him on his workout, choosing to actually get the man to talk rather than just telling him off.

"What you doing?" the Harlem creative asked as he approached the man. The man asked him how he's doing and said he runs a company.

"You following me?" Rocky added. "You following me, bruh? Are you following me? Why you following me, brother? Why you following me? You still filming me. You're trying to get a clip off this, right? I respect what you do. Take your camera down and talk to me, brother."

That's when the clip cuts off, so some fans presume they actually had a conversation. It seems like the rapper didn't have much of a problem with the recording. Rather, he seemed to take more issue with the man following him persistently, hoping to hash this out without the cameras on.

A$AP Rocky & Puma

Of course, A$AP Rocky was decked out in Puma gear for this moment, which is unsurprising given their collaborative history. He's a creative director for motorsport and lifestyle fashion, a bond he celebrates even on his casual NYC jogs.

We doubt situations like these compel Rocky to avoid hitting the street. After all, he loves to be out on the town, whether it's to celebrate the New York Knicks' NBA championship this year or for promotional events regarding his many endeavors.