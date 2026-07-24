SOLITUDE IN SILENCE - Album by midwxst

midwxst has been gearing up for the release of his new album, SOLITUDE IN SILENCE, for quite some time. Overall, it is an album that fans were excited about, especially considering his recent change in sound. He has been evolving, and it has been a lot of fun to watch. On this new project, we get a lot of EDM soundscapes. Some could even say the beats dip into dubstep territory. Meanwhile, the artist delivers some solid melodic performances throughout the tracklist. It all comes together nicely, and it's an exciting project, all things considered.
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for SOLITUDE IN SILENCE
- YOUR SOUL ft. Moore Kismet
- NAUSEOUS
- CHEETAH PRINT
- FOR REAL
- NEW YEAR NEW SWAG
- BITE
- DON'T TRUST
- HATE UR FACE ft. Dazegxd
- COME & GO
- PROFILE
- KNOW IT ALL
- I'M SORRY
- WANTS & NEEDS ft. CThruRio
- THE PARTY'S OVER