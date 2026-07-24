SOLITUDE IN SILENCE - Album by midwxst

BY Alexander Cole
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SOLITUDE IN SILENCE SOLITUDE IN SILENCE
After a run of impressive singles, Midwxst has finally come through with his impressive new album, "SOLITUDE IN SILENCE."

midwxst has been gearing up for the release of his new album, SOLITUDE IN SILENCE, for quite some time. Overall, it is an album that fans were excited about, especially considering his recent change in sound. He has been evolving, and it has been a lot of fun to watch. On this new project, we get a lot of EDM soundscapes. Some could even say the beats dip into dubstep territory. Meanwhile, the artist delivers some solid melodic performances throughout the tracklist. It all comes together nicely, and it's an exciting project, all things considered.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for SOLITUDE IN SILENCE
  1. YOUR SOUL ft. Moore Kismet
  2. NAUSEOUS
  3. CHEETAH PRINT
  4. FOR REAL
  5. NEW YEAR NEW SWAG
  6. BITE
  7. DON'T TRUST
  8. HATE UR FACE ft. Dazegxd
  9. COME & GO
  10. PROFILE
  11. KNOW IT ALL
  12. I'M SORRY
  13. WANTS & NEEDS ft. CThruRio
  14. THE PARTY'S OVER
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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