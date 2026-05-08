Doe Or Die III - Album by AZ

AZ has been at it for a while, and there is no doubt that he has put in some iconic verses over the years. He has the respect of his peers, and with his album Doe Or Die III coming out on Friday, fans knew he was going to bring his best foot forward. Today, the album was released in all of its glory. Thirteen tracks can be found on this project. There are features from the likes of Nas and even Jadakiss. Mike & Keys are all over the album. If you are a fan of AZ and 90s rap, then this project is going to be for you.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Doe Or Die III
- The Origin (Intro)
- No Need For Lactose
- Gimme The World ft. Jadakiss
- Uniqueness ft. Mike & Keys
- So High ft. Mumu Fresh
- Ho Happy (Skit) ft. Mike & Keys
- Still Jackie
- Surprise ft. Nas, Mike & Keys
- Fresh Water
- Winners Win ft. Amar Noir
- I Was Once There Too
- Love My Life
- We Made It (Outro)