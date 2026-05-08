Doe Or Die III - Album by AZ

AZ has returned with the third installment in his "Doe Or Die" series, and this one features Jadakiss, Nas, and more.

AZ has been at it for a while, and there is no doubt that he has put in some iconic verses over the years. He has the respect of his peers, and with his album Doe Or Die III coming out on Friday, fans knew he was going to bring his best foot forward. Today, the album was released in all of its glory. Thirteen tracks can be found on this project. There are features from the likes of Nas and even Jadakiss . Mike & Keys are all over the album. If you are a fan of AZ and 90s rap, then this project is going to be for you.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!