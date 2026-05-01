Uniqueness - Song by AZ

AZ has been around for over 30 years at this point. In hip-hop, that is an entire lifetime. However, there is no age cap on making great music. We have seen that time and time again over the last few years or so. AZ has no plans to slow down, any time soon. As a result, it should come as no surprise that he is gearing up for a new project, Doe Or Die III. The series started back in 1995, and it continues to this day. On Friday, AZ dropped off one of the album's singles, "Uniqueness." Here, we get some lovely production with a dope sample looping in the back. From there, AZ gives us his signature flow and some crafty wordplay that will have you excited for his album.