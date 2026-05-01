Uniqueness - Song by AZ

BY Alexander Cole
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AZ is a 54-year-old veteran of the rap game, and songs like "Uniqueness" prove he's still got his knack for dope bars.

AZ has been around for over 30 years at this point. In hip-hop, that is an entire lifetime. However, there is no age cap on making great music. We have seen that time and time again over the last few years or so. AZ has no plans to slow down, any time soon. As a result, it should come as no surprise that he is gearing up for a new project, Doe Or Die III. The series started back in 1995, and it continues to this day. On Friday, AZ dropped off one of the album's singles, "Uniqueness." Here, we get some lovely production with a dope sample looping in the back. From there, AZ gives us his signature flow and some crafty wordplay that will have you excited for his album.

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Doe or Die III

Quotable Lyrics from Uniqueness

Grill salmon tryna leave alone wings and bones
Pocket dialing with these phones I'm the king of the tones
Bring me my throne, the lover
E-N-Y Guy from Sutter

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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