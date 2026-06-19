TRENCH TOWN - Album by Cochise

Cochise has been preparing his fans for his new album, TRENCH TOWN, for a while now. Earlier this week, the artist dropped off a 14-minute track called "SUM OFF MY CHEST." As you will see, that song is not on this project. Instead, we get banger after banger. Features from Lelo and Pradabagshawty help give the album some variety, with Cochise offering up some different flows throughout. However, the Playboi Carti influence remains prevalent. If you're looking for a solid rage album, this will definitely scratch that itch.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for TRENCH TOWN
- PARLAY
- SRT
- WHITE BOY SWAG
- ON MY MIND
- TEST ft. Pradabagshawty
- WE CHAT
- WHO DAT
- GLORIOUS ft. Lelo
- IT'S A TRAP
- HEADACHE
- CUTLASS ft. 454 & Oodaredevil
- SO MUCH FUN ft. prettifun & TisaKorean
- BAD JIT
- HASHTAG
- GON
- GILMORA