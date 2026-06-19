TRENCH TOWN - Album by Cochise

BY Alexander Cole
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TRENCH TOWN TRENCH TOWN
Cochise is back with his new project "Trench Town," just days after dropping his 14-minute freestyle, "SUM OFF MY CHEST."

Cochise has been preparing his fans for his new album, TRENCH TOWN, for a while now. Earlier this week, the artist dropped off a 14-minute track called "SUM OFF MY CHEST." As you will see, that song is not on this project. Instead, we get banger after banger. Features from Lelo and Pradabagshawty help give the album some variety, with Cochise offering up some different flows throughout. However, the Playboi Carti influence remains prevalent. If you're looking for a solid rage album, this will definitely scratch that itch.

Release Date: June 19, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for TRENCH TOWN
  1. PARLAY
  2. SRT
  3. WHITE BOY SWAG
  4. ON MY MIND
  5. TEST ft. Pradabagshawty
  6. WE CHAT
  7. WHO DAT
  8. GLORIOUS ft. Lelo
  9. IT'S A TRAP
  10. HEADACHE
  11. CUTLASS ft. 454 & Oodaredevil
  12. SO MUCH FUN ft. prettifun & TisaKorean
  13. BAD JIT
  14. HASHTAG
  15. GON
  16. GILMORA
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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