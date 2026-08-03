ASAP Rocky Pulls Design Offer After Private DM Goes Public

A private business inquiry quickly became a public lesson in professional etiquette after a logo designer lost the opportunity to work with A$AP Rocky over an Instagram post. The rapper recently reached out to designer Allan Peters with a direct message asking about his rates for brand logo revisions. Rocky complimented his work and expressed interest in collaborating. Rather than responding privately, Peters shared a screenshot of the message with his more than one million Instagram followers, writing, "I have no words."
Rocky didn't appreciate the gesture. Calling the post "distasteful" in the comments, he made it clear the collaboration was no longer happening. "Well I guess we won't be working, best of luck buddy," he wrote, effectively ending the conversation before it ever progressed beyond an introduction.
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A Missed Opportunity
Peters has since deleted the post and has not publicly addressed Rocky's response. Instead, he later shared Instagram Stories celebrating a separate milestone after surpassing one million followers on the platform. Further, the exchange sparked debate across social media. It was argued Peters was simply excited to hear from one of music's biggest stars. Yet, others sided with Rocky, viewing the post as a breach of trust before any professional relationship had even begun.
Creative partnerships often begin with private conversations, and what could have become a new collaboration instead became a public discussion about discretion and whether every celebrity interaction needs to become content.