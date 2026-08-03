ASAP Rocky Pulls Design Offer After Private DM Goes Public

A potential collaboration with ASAP Rocky fell apart after a logo designer posted their private Instagram exchange.

Peters has since deleted the post and has not publicly addressed Rocky's response. Instead, he later shared Instagram Stories celebrating a separate milestone after surpassing one million followers on the platform. Further, the exchange sparked debate across social media. It was argued Peters was simply excited to hear from one of music's biggest stars. Yet, others sided with Rocky, viewing the post as a breach of trust before any professional relationship had even begun.

A private business inquiry quickly became a public lesson in professional etiquette after a logo designer lost the opportunity to work with A$AP Rocky over an Instagram post. The rapper recently reached out to designer Allan Peters with a direct message asking about his rates for brand logo revisions. Rocky complimented his work and expressed interest in collaborating. Rather than responding privately, Peters shared a screenshot of the message with his more than one million Instagram followers, writing, "I have no words."

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.