SRT - Song by Chochise

Cochise has been delivering energetic rage rap tracks for a few years now, and on Friday, we got another with "SRT."

Cochise is gearing up to drop his new album TRENCH TOWN, later this year. With every new album comes a few singles to hype it up. For instance, Cochise came through on Friday with a new song called "SRT." Over the past few years, some have felt that the artist has been copying Playboi Carti 's style on Whole Lotta Red. With this new track, those allegations are probably going to continue. This is a solid rage rap track, but it can feel a bit derivative of other artists.

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