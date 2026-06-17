SUM OFF MY CHEST - Song by Cochise

Cochise is a big New York Knicks fan, and after the team won the championship, he was feeling himself. So much so that he decided to drop off a new 14-minute song called "SUM OFF MY CHEST." The song has some ethereal production to it, while the artist uses his signature voice to create a never-ending track. While some may check out after a few minutes, there are certainly some fans out there who will give all 14 minutes a listen. It's a cool concept, and one that comes just days ahead of the release of his upcoming album, TRENCH TOWN.
Release Date: June 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A