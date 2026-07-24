Weight On Me - Album by Sheff G

BY Alexander Cole
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Sheff G has just come through with his new album "Weight On Me," a project in which he bares his soul to the world.

Sheff G has been through quite a few trials and tribulations throughout his career. He has been in the game since he was a teenager, and he has seen the music industry change before him. That said, on Friday, he dropped his newest album, Weight On Me, which is by far his most mature yet. It is an album filled with gems about his life. He finds himself at a crossroads with introspective songs and bangers for the Summer. Fans will appreciate the mix of sounds here, as Sheff G continues to evolve and showcase his growth.

Release Date: July 24, 2026

Genre: Brooklyn Drill, Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Weight On Me
  1. Him
  2. Eat Work Pray
  3. Grind 4
  4. Count Me Out
  5. My Love
  6. On The Road
  7. Never Doubt feat. Wallie The Sensei
  8. Word 2
  9. Ventilator feat G Herbo
  10. Woke Up feat Sleepy Hallow
  11. Brokey
  12. Cashing Out feat Skrilla
  13. Real Drill Freestyle
  14. Saint
  15. Love Me More Or Less
  16. All In
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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