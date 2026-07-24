Weight On Me - Album by Sheff G

Sheff G has just come through with his new album "Weight On Me," a project in which he bares his soul to the world.

Sheff G has been through quite a few trials and tribulations throughout his career. He has been in the game since he was a teenager, and he has seen the music industry change before him. That said, on Friday, he dropped his newest album, Weight On Me, which is by far his most mature yet. It is an album filled with gems about his life. He finds himself at a crossroads with introspective songs and bangers for the Summer. Fans will appreciate the mix of sounds here, as Sheff G continues to evolve and showcase his growth.

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