RX – Album by Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty is giving it her all in RX, her latest full-length album. The project finds the Maryland rapper delivering impactful verses and standing on her own throughout the 9-track effort. She embraces experimenting with the high-energy style that's made her one of hip-hop's most unique voices. Following a string of singles including "Cupcake" and "Rituals" leading into the release, RX showcases Rico's versatility. The album arrives as Rico Nasty continues evolving creatively without abandoning the fierce and fun energy fans have come to expect from her. Rico Nasty has the prescription for a dose of fun this summer. Whether she's raging over distorted production or delivering her signature in-your-face confidence, RX never loses its momentum. The concise tracklist keeps the energy high from start to finish, making it one of her most focused releases to date. For longtime fans and newcomers alike, Rico proves she's still carving out a lane that's entirely her own.