Rx Papi is getting his first slice of coverage on the HNHH site this week with his wavy vibe "Sade." It's his lead single for his next project, Sexy Wave for You Girls 2. It's a sequel to one of his eight 2020 release of the same name.
For those who haven't checked out the inaugural tape in this now-growing series, it provides listeners with a more vulnerable side to Rx Papi. He focuses on relationships and everything that comes with them. In the case of "Sade," the soon-to-be 30-year-old rapper and crooner melodically talks about this woman he's fantasizing over.
As we mentioned, the track is whole mood with its chipmunk soul-like background vocals, druggy vocal performance, and lowkey instrumental. At the time of writing, Sexy Wave for You Girls 2 doesn't have a set release date. However, Rx Papi did reveal that it's coming this month. "Sexy Wave For You Girls 2 🥰💕5/?/25," he wrote on his Instagram.
We will have to wait and see, but you can check out "Sade" with the link below. Fans are really messing with the song right now in the comments with one user adding, "Everything that Papi has dropped these past few months have been so fire🔥." "Dawg On a Generational Run," another writes.
But for those who want some extra background/proof that he's the real deal, Rx Papi has received multiple co-signs from Lil B. One of the most underrated rappers when it comes to influence along giving you that praise cannot be ignored. Speaking of the Internet/cloud rap icon, Rx shares some similarities in his off-beat deliveries and production choices.