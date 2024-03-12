RX Hector Goes Viral For Touching Mom's Butt And Asking Her To "Make It Clap"

Not all publicity is good publicity.

If you have never heard of the rapper RX Hector, then you certainly aren't alone. However, the artist has been making some waves with his music. His song "How Can I Not" has over 1 million views on YouTube, which is an accomplishment worth celebrating. Overall, when you are a smaller artist, you will do things to attract buzz. Unfortunately, whether intentional or not, some of the things you do will go viral. Moreover, it will be interpreted as clout chasing, and that is what RX Hector is dealing with right now.

If you have been on Twitter or Instagram, you may have seen the clip below, provided by Live Bitez. As you can see, the artist is at his mom's birthday party. While celebrating with her, he goes up and grabs her butt. Subsequently, he says “this a fat booty," and then asks her to "make it clap." Overall, his mom didn't seem to be uncomfortable with this at all. In fact, she said it was all natural and kept going as if nothing had happened. Needless to say, many were grossed out by the ordeal.

RX Hector With The Clout Chase Of The Century

This is the kind of stuff that proves there is such a thing as negative publicity. RX Hector is going viral for all of the wrong reasons, and fans believe he might be some sort of deviant. As fans on Live Bitez explained, this behavior far beyond normal. "Hell no my momma would smack tf out me but I would Neva think of doing that," one person wrote. "I thought it wasn’t that bad until the second touch and she made it clap wtf," said another.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Has clout chasing gotten out of control? Do you think this will actually prove to be a marketable strategy for the rapper? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

