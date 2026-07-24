Nobody (Remix) – Song by Trim, Monaleo & G Herbo

Trim has officially dropped a part two remix to her popular song "Nobody," but this time with an added feature. The new official remix now includes both Monaleo and G Herbo. The updated version gives the original record new energy. Monaleo delivers her confident Southern bars while Herbo adds a fresh new verse. Together, the trio build on the song's momentum while keeping its hard-hitting production intact. With each artist bringing a distinct style to the record, the remix serves as a strong collaboration that expands the reach of the original release.
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 25, 2026
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics
When I wake up I don't care 'bout nobody
I got niggas obsessed with my whole body
He said he wanna buy me a new body
Even though he fell in love with my old body
I can't beef with these bitches, they nobodies