Nobody (Remix) – Song by Trim, Monaleo & G Herbo

BY Tallie Spencer
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The remix gets an upgrade with an added feature.

Trim has officially dropped a part two remix to her popular song "Nobody," but this time with an added feature. The new official remix now includes both Monaleo and G Herbo. The updated version gives the original record new energy. Monaleo delivers her confident Southern bars while Herbo adds a fresh new verse. Together, the trio build on the song's momentum while keeping its hard-hitting production intact. With each artist bringing a distinct style to the record, the remix serves as a strong collaboration that expands the reach of the original release.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 25, 2026
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

When I wake up I don't care 'bout nobody
I got niggas obsessed with my whole body
He said he wanna buy me a new body
Even though he fell in love with my old body
I can't beef with these bitches, they nobodies

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
Hi! I'm @TallieSpencer, a music journalist based in Los Angeles. Tallie[@]remixdpr[dot]com is my ONLY email address please don't fall for the scams.
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Nobody (feat. Monaleo) [Remix] Songs Nobody (Remix) - Song by Trim featuring Monaleo
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