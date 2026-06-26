Nobody (Remix) - Song by Trim featuring Monaleo

Trim is an artist who has certainly become quite polarizing. It's an interesting spot to be in at the start of one's career. The Nicki Minaj comparisons have been flooding in, but Trim does not seem to care. She is doing her thing, and that is extremely commendable. On Friday, she teamed up with Monaleo for a remix to her hit song, "Nobody." As you can imagine, this remix is full of energy. Trim already killed it with the original, and there is no doubt that Monaleo brings it up a notch. Quite simply, a great effort from everyone involved.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album:
Quotable Lyrics from Nobody Remix
When I step on these bitches I tippy-toe (What?)
I'm surpassin' these bitches, just let it go (Blatt)
Been the princess of rap, you should probably know (Blatt)
Bitches look up to me, I'm the pinnacle (Let's go)