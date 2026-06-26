Nobody (Remix) - Song by Trim featuring Monaleo

Trim has been on a huge run as of late, and now, one of her biggest hits is getting a remix with the likes of Monaleo.

When I step on these bitches I tippy-toe (What?) I'm surpassin' these bitches, just let it go (Blatt) Been the princess of rap, you should probably know (Blatt) Bitches look up to me, I'm the pinnacle (Let's go)

Trim is an artist who has certainly become quite polarizing. It's an interesting spot to be in at the start of one's career. The Nicki Minaj comparisons have been flooding in, but Trim does not seem to care. She is doing her thing, and that is extremely commendable. On Friday, she teamed up with Monaleo for a remix to her hit song, "Nobody." As you can imagine, this remix is full of energy. Trim already killed it with the original, and there is no doubt that Monaleo brings it up a notch. Quite simply, a great effort from everyone involved.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!