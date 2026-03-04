Monaleo Reluctantly Cancels Multiple Tour Dates

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Monaleo attends Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023 at The Beverly Hilton on November 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Monaleo has already performed a total of 25 shows on her "Who Did the Body" tour, which she kicked off in November.

Monaleo has officially canceled two stops on her Who Did the Body tour following her medical scare, earlier this week. She will no longer be performing in Memphis or New Orleans. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, she provided some more insight into the situation and apologized for letting fans down.

“I'm beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications,” Monaleo wrote in one statement. “I have been working really hard - 25 shows in and I give 110% for every single one. As for the rest of the tour, it's honestly going to be a day-by-day process. I'm listening to my doctors and taking it one step at a time.”

Read More: Monaleo Steals The Show On Remix Of Babyfxce E's "PTP [Remix]"

Monaleo's "Who Did the Body" Tour

In another post, she revealed that she had to undergo emergency surgery after developing an “inflamed cyst” that caused abdominal bleeding. “Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process :(“ she wrote. “Still hospitalized here in memphis waiting to be released so i can get back home and recover.” She added that fans will be able to get refunds for their tickets.

“I’m not sure how long this healing process will take,” she continued. “I do want to say this though: listen to your body when things are off. As a person who hates ER’s and never wants to go this could’ve been a lot worse.” She also noted that she only wants to cancel a show if the issue is “severe.”

As of now, Monaleo will continue performing on March 6, when she's scheduled to take the stage at the House of Blues in Houston. After that, she has 11 more shows on the docket, wrapping up the tour with a performance in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 21. The run of concerts is in support of her sophomore studio album, Who Did the Body, which she dropped back in October.

After this tour, she'll only get a short break, as she is also planning to support Summer Walker on her upcoming Still Finally Over It tour, which begins the following month.

Read More: Puttin Ya Dine Remix - Song by Monaleo Featuring NBA Youngboy

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Monaleo Loses Ovary Music Monaleo Rushed Into Surgery, Loses Ovary And Fallopian Tube Amid Tour
2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 8 Music Who Is Monaleo? The Texas Femcee
Flo Milli "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour" - Atlanta, GA Relationships Monaleo And Stunna 4 Vegas Share Sweet New Photos With Their Baby
Screenshot 2025-10-30 at 10.43.44 PM Songs Puttin Ya Dine Remix - Song by Monaleo Featuring NBA Youngboy
Comments 0