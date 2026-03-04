Monaleo Reluctantly Cancels Multiple Tour Dates

Monaleo has officially canceled two stops on her Who Did the Body tour following her medical scare, earlier this week. She will no longer be performing in Memphis or New Orleans. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, she provided some more insight into the situation and apologized for letting fans down.

“I'm beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications,” Monaleo wrote in one statement. “I have been working really hard - 25 shows in and I give 110% for every single one. As for the rest of the tour, it's honestly going to be a day-by-day process. I'm listening to my doctors and taking it one step at a time.”

Monaleo's "Who Did the Body" Tour

In another post, she revealed that she had to undergo emergency surgery after developing an “inflamed cyst” that caused abdominal bleeding. “Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process :(“ she wrote. “Still hospitalized here in memphis waiting to be released so i can get back home and recover.” She added that fans will be able to get refunds for their tickets.

“I’m not sure how long this healing process will take,” she continued. “I do want to say this though: listen to your body when things are off. As a person who hates ER’s and never wants to go this could’ve been a lot worse.” She also noted that she only wants to cancel a show if the issue is “severe.”

As of now, Monaleo will continue performing on March 6, when she's scheduled to take the stage at the House of Blues in Houston. After that, she has 11 more shows on the docket, wrapping up the tour with a performance in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 21. The run of concerts is in support of her sophomore studio album, Who Did the Body, which she dropped back in October.