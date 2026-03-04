Yesterday (March 3), Monaleo took to Twitter/X to open up about some serious medical issues she ran into earlier this week, which forced her to cancel her upcoming shows in Memphis and New Orleans.

"I’m sorry yall," she began. "I’m upset about having to cancel my shows and did not expect this to happen. Yesterday, out of nowhere got a sharp pain in my lower abdomen. Took some pain meds 2 hours went by the pain got worse . I went to the ER and could hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up . Worst pain ever fr."

"I had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen," the femcee continued. "Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process :( Still hospitalized here in memphis waiting to be released so i can get back home and recover but i genuinely apologize for anyone inconvenienced i know yall travel to see me , buy outfits , pay for makeup & hair appointments etc. None of that is lost on me and i appreciate all the love and support from the bottom of my heart."

Monaleo's "Who Did The Body" Tour

"We ARE currently sorting through the refund process and looking at rescheduling dates as promised," she concluded. "I’m not sure how long this healing process will take . I do want to say this though : listen to your body when things are off . As a person who hates ER’s and never wants to go this could’ve been a lot worse . Love yall lots . Wait up for me the Pimpcess willll be back and better !!!!!"

Fans are out in full force, flooding Monaleo with love and support as she focuses on recovery.

The Houston-born performer is currently on her "Who Did The Body" tour, which she kicked off in November. At the time of writing, the tour is expected to wrap later this month.