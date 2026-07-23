Trim Doesn't Hear The Nicki Minaj Comparisons

BY Erika Marie
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February 26, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj (right) during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center.
February 26, 2012; Orlando FL, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj (right) during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network
Viral rapper Trim pushed back on comparisons to Nicki Minaj while explaining the meaning behind calling "Pass The Tiara" her "Thriller."

Comparisons are almost unavoidable when a new rapper breaks through, especially one whose personality is as big as the music. Since "Coconut Water" exploded online, listeners have repeatedly pointed to Nicki Minaj as the closest comparison for Trim. They've cited everything from her animated delivery to the different voices she uses throughout her songs to her multicolored aesthetic. The rising rapper, however, doesn't hear it.

Speaking with NME, Trim admitted she's still puzzled by the constant comparisons, arguing that her breakout hit doesn't resemble anyone else's work. "Honestly… I don't really get it," she said. "'Coconut Water' don't sound nothing like nobody. Not even Beyoncé."

Read More: COCONUT WATER - Song by Trim

Standing Out As Her Own Artist

While social media has spent months debating the similarities, Trim believes the conversation misses what makes her music distinctive. In her view, the goal has never been to recreate another artist's formula but to build a sound that's immediately recognizable as her own.

She also addressed another viral moment that drew criticism earlier this year after describing her song "Pass The Tiara" as her version of Michael Jackson's Thriller. The comment quickly spread across social media, with some interpreting it as an attempt to compare herself to one of music's most successful artists. Trim said that wasn't her intention.

"Every song has to have meaning," she explained. "Every song has to be your best work of art."

Rather than measuring commercial success against Jackson's landmark album, she said she was talking about longevity. She wants to create music that listeners continue returning to years after its release. It's an ambitious standard for an artist at the beginning of her career, but one she says reflects the level of care she wants to put into every record.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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