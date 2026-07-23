Trim Doesn't Hear The Nicki Minaj Comparisons

Comparisons are almost unavoidable when a new rapper breaks through, especially one whose personality is as big as the music. Since "Coconut Water" exploded online, listeners have repeatedly pointed to Nicki Minaj as the closest comparison for Trim. They've cited everything from her animated delivery to the different voices she uses throughout her songs to her multicolored aesthetic. The rising rapper, however, doesn't hear it.
Speaking with NME, Trim admitted she's still puzzled by the constant comparisons, arguing that her breakout hit doesn't resemble anyone else's work. "Honestly… I don't really get it," she said. "'Coconut Water' don't sound nothing like nobody. Not even Beyoncé."
Read More: COCONUT WATER - Song by Trim
Standing Out As Her Own Artist
While social media has spent months debating the similarities, Trim believes the conversation misses what makes her music distinctive. In her view, the goal has never been to recreate another artist's formula but to build a sound that's immediately recognizable as her own.
She also addressed another viral moment that drew criticism earlier this year after describing her song "Pass The Tiara" as her version of Michael Jackson's Thriller. The comment quickly spread across social media, with some interpreting it as an attempt to compare herself to one of music's most successful artists. Trim said that wasn't her intention.
"Every song has to have meaning," she explained. "Every song has to be your best work of art."
Rather than measuring commercial success against Jackson's landmark album, she said she was talking about longevity. She wants to create music that listeners continue returning to years after its release. It's an ambitious standard for an artist at the beginning of her career, but one she says reflects the level of care she wants to put into every record.