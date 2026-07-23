Coconut Water

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Trim Doesn't Hear The Nicki Minaj Comparisons
Viral rapper Trim pushed back on comparisons to Nicki Minaj while explaining the meaning behind calling "Pass The Tiara" her "Thriller."
By
Erika Marie
July 23, 2026