Mysonne Claims Kaepernick Disappeared From Protest Movement Before Settlement With NFL

BY Erika Marie
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Colin Kaepernick gets inducted into the Nevada Sports Hall of Fame during halftime of the game against Idaho State at Mackay
Colin Kaepernick gets inducted into the Nevada Sports Hall of Fame during halftime of the game against Idaho State at Mackay Stadium in Reno on Sept. 11, 2021. Ren Kaepernick Unr 02 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Mysonne reflected on the Kaepernick protest, claiming the former NFL star stopped communicating with organizers after settling with the league.

Questions surrounding Colin Kaepernick's relationship with activists who rallied behind his cause have resurfaced. This arrives after rapper and community organizer Mysonne shared his account of what he says happened behind the scenes during the former NFL quarterback's battle with the league. Speaking during a recent interview with Memphis Bleek, Mysonne described being deeply involved in organizing demonstrations and boycott efforts in support of Kaepernick. This came following the quarterback's national anthem protests, which sparked a nationwide movement against police brutality and racial injustice. According to Mysonne, communication with Kaepernick unexpectedly came to a halt while organizers were still planning actions.

Mysonne recalled the depth of pounding-the-pavement protests he and others endured. "I was frontline," he said. "We tryin' to boycott this and that. I seen [Jay-Z] come in, he got the Kap jersey. He front and center with it. One day, Kaepernick stopped answering n*ggas phone calls."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBdoDOXMWkg

Read More: Colin Kaepernick's Partner Accuses Jay-Z & Roc Nation Of Blackballing Him Amid Nicki Minaj Claims

Mysonne Was Shocked

"We planning the next action, we in the emails. They're like, 'Kaepernick is not answering nobody's emails,'" he continued. "He done left the group chat. I'm telling you this for a fact. So, [it's], 'What you mean he left the group chat?' They say, 'I don't know.' And this happened for weeks... He just went silent on us."

Then, Mysonne said "next thing you know," he became aware of Kaepernick's settlement with the NFL. "They say he signed an NDA. I'm like, he didn't tell us? So, you sayin' that we did all of this sh*t, that n*ggas sacrificed and beefing with other n*ggas, and we doin' all this sh*t, and the n*gga we sacrificed for just disappeared from the movement? And didn't even notify us?"

Kaepernick and the NFL reached a confidential settlement in February 2019, resolving the quarterback's collusion grievance against the league after he alleged NFL owners worked together to keep him from signing with another team. The agreement included a confidentiality clause, meaning neither side disclosed the financial terms of the settlement. Further, earlier this month, the Roc Nation founder referenced Kaepernick during a freestyle performance, suggesting the former quarterback accepted a settlement that required him to remain quiet. However, sources familiar with the agreement have disputed that claim, saying Kaepernick did not sign a non-disparagement clause and has continued speaking publicly about the NFL since the settlement.

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
Recommended Content
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Football Colin Kaepernick Tells Eric Reid, Kenny Stills & Albert Wilson To "Stay Strong"
Brad Barket/Getty Images for SKYY Vodka Music Freddie Gibbs Says "F**k Colin Kaepernick... I'm Riding With Jay-Z"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty Sports Spike Lee Breaks Silence On ESPN Nixing His Colin Kaepernick Documentary
Comments 0