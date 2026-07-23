Mysonne reflected on the Kaepernick protest, claiming the former NFL star stopped communicating with organizers after settling with the league.

Kaepernick and the NFL reached a confidential settlement in February 2019, resolving the quarterback's collusion grievance against the league after he alleged NFL owners worked together to keep him from signing with another team. The agreement included a confidentiality clause, meaning neither side disclosed the financial terms of the settlement. Further, earlier this month, the Roc Nation founder referenced Kaepernick during a freestyle performance , suggesting the former quarterback accepted a settlement that required him to remain quiet. However, sources familiar with the agreement have disputed that claim, saying Kaepernick did not sign a non-disparagement clause and has continued speaking publicly about the NFL since the settlement.

Then, Mysonne said "next thing you know," he became aware of Kaepernick's settlement with the NFL . "They say he signed an NDA. I'm like, he didn't tell us? So, you sayin' that we did all of this sh*t, that n*ggas sacrificed and beefing with other n*ggas, and we doin' all this sh*t, and the n*gga we sacrificed for just disappeared from the movement? And didn't even notify us?"

"We planning the next action, we in the emails. They're like, 'Kaepernick is not answering nobody's emails,'" he continued. "He done left the group chat. I'm telling you this for a fact. So, [it's], 'What you mean he left the group chat?' They say, 'I don't know.' And this happened for weeks... He just went silent on us."

Questions surrounding Colin Kaepernick 's relationship with activists who rallied behind his cause have resurfaced. This arrives after rapper and community organizer Mysonne shared his account of what he says happened behind the scenes during the former NFL quarterback's battle with the league. Speaking during a recent interview with Memphis Bleek , Mysonne described being deeply involved in organizing demonstrations and boycott efforts in support of Kaepernick. This came following the quarterback's national anthem protests, which sparked a nationwide movement against police brutality and racial injustice. According to Mysonne, communication with Kaepernick unexpectedly came to a halt while organizers were still planning actions.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.