kneeling protest
- SportsCeltics & Heat Kneel For Anthem, NBA Players Speak On Capitol RiotDraymond Green, George Hill, Giannis Antetokoumpo, and other NBA players speak out about the Capitol breach.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMike Ditka Lashes Out Against Anthem KneelersMike Ditka is taking an old fashioned approach to the concept of the National Anthem.By Alexander Cole
- RandomNYPD Lieutenant Regrets Kneeling With Protesters: "I Made The Wrong Decision"Police have been applauded for kneeling with protesters, but one NYPD Lieutenant now claims he regrets his decision.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDemocrats Criticized For Kneeling For George Floyd While Wearing Kente ClothDemocrats sported Kente stoles while taking an 8-minute, 46-second knee for George Floyd, but not everyone approved of their gesture.By Erika Marie
- SportsDrew Brees Tells Donald Trump: "We Must Stop Talking About The Flag"Drew Brees responded to Donald Trump saying he shouldn't have apologized.By Erika Marie
- SportsDrew Brees Offers Up Second Apology In IG Clip: "I Will Do Better"Drew Brees has returned with a second apology over his statements regarding kneeling protests after his controversial remarks received backlash.By Erika Marie
- SportsAntonio Cromartie Claims Kneeling For The Anthem Got Him Cut From The ColtsCromartie was one of the players supporting Colin Kaepernick.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMarcellus Wiley Says "Mixed-Race" Kaepernick Can't Fully Understand BLM InjusticesThe Ex-NFL star said he was tired of giving Kaepernick a pass.By Erika Marie
- SocietyColin Kaepernick Reveals A 2015 Police Shooting Sparked His ActivismColin spoke about the incident that started his activism in his cover story with Paper Magazine.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsOlympic Fencer Kneels During National Anthem In Peru, Faces Disciplinary ActionAthletes are told not to exercise demonstrations "that are political in nature."By Erika Marie