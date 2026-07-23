Def Poetry Jam Star Black Ice Dies

Hip-hop’s facing another major death this week. Acclaimed Philadelphia poet Black Ice has passed away. His passing was confirmed by friends, fellow artists and collaborators, although a cause of death has not been publicly announced.

Tributes quickly spread across social media as members of the Hip-Hop and poetry communities mourned one of the genre's most influential voices. Per All Hip-Hop, Russell Simmons, who introduced Black Ice to millions through HBO's Def Poetry Jam, remembered him as a singular talent who transformed the relationship between poetry and rap.

"He bridged the gap between Hip-Hop and poetry," Simmons said in a video tribute, adding that Black Ice "wasn't discovered—he discovered himself."

Spoken word pioneer Toni Blackman described him as "one of the dopest to ever bless a stage," while Philadelphia native Jill Scott reflected on more than 30 years of friendship, calling him a gifted writer whose impact reached far beyond the microphone. “Rest beautifully WORDSMITH. We got to have 30 years as REAL FRIENDS with REAL pens.”

Black Ice's Legacy

Born Lamar Manson, Black Ice built a reputation as one of the most electrifying performers of his generation. His blend of social criticism, personal storytelling and booming delivery became a signature during the rise of Def Poetry Jam, where he emerged as one of the series' defining figures. His performances demonstrated that spoken word could command the same emotional intensity and cultural relevance as hip-hop.

Black Ice also carried that message into music. In 2006, he released The Death of Willie Lynch, an album that fused politically charged poetry with Hip-Hop production and introduced his work to an even wider audience. Away from the spotlight, he dedicated time to mentoring young people through education, encouraging students to use writing as a vehicle for self-expression.