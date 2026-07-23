Andrew Tate Claims He's Neighbors With A Cannibal While Facing Rape, Trafficking, & CSAM Charges

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are currently in a heap of trouble after being detained in Miami over the weekend. The United Kingdom is seeking extradition, as the men face charges including rape, sex trafficking, and even child pornography.

The Tate brothers were once arrested in Romania on Sex Trafficking charges, although they are still currently battling that case. Moreover, the Tates have faced charges in the UK in the past, but have been awaiting trial. Now, their case has become that much more serious, as the UK wants the brothers in their country.

Prior to their arrest, Andrew Tate put together a video message in which he said the Matrix was after him. Essentially, he knew the arrest was coming, and he was simply trying to get ahead of it. Nevertheless, he has maintained his social media presence throughout his detainment, and continues to claim he is being mistreated.

For instance, in a post on X, Tate made the claim that he is being held in solitary confinement. This begs the question: who is tweeting for him right now? Additionally, he claims his neighbor in SHU is a cannibal.

Andrew Tate Message From Jail

"I am being held in SHU, the highest level of security which exists. No commissary. No visits.

No contact with the outside world," Tate claimed. "My neighbor is a cannibal who screams throughout the night."

In the last few days, Tate's most staunch critics have been celebrating his incarceration. His most fervent supporters continue to hold out some hope.