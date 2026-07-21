sex trafficking charge

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Crime
Andrew Tate Faces Charges Related To Possession Of Child Abuse Images
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Miami over the weekend, and now facing extradition to the United Kingdom.
By
Alexander Cole
July 21, 2026