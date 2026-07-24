MC Serch Returns With New EP "Millions Of Zeroes"

A new chapter begins for MC Serch as the 3rd Bass legend releases his first EP, Millions Of Zeroes.

For many fans, Millions Of Zeroes represents more than new music from a Rap veteran. It serves as another reminder that some of Hip Hop's earliest voices are still finding new ways to contribute, drawing from decades of experience rather than trying to recreate the past. Serch's latest release suggests his story as an artist is still being written.

That lived experience shapes the new EP, which is described as an introspective collection centered on reflection and self-examination. The production comes entirely from Apathy, whose gritty, sample-driven style provides a fitting backdrop for Serch's veteran perspective. Further, the project also bridges generations through its guest list. Serch reunites with his longtime 3rd Bass partner Pete Nice while also enlisting calls from Ice Cube , Boldy James , and OT The Real. It's a lineup that shows both his longevity and continued respect within Hip Hop.

Rather than framing the release as a comeback, Millions Of Zeroes plays like the latest chapter in a career that has stretched well beyond the microphone. While Serch built his reputation as a member of 3rd Bass during Hip Hop's golden era, he also became an influential figure behind the scenes. This is most notably serving as an executive producer on Nas' landmark 1994 debut, Illmatic. His work as a radio host, television personality, and industry executive has kept him closely connected to the culture long after his days atop the charts.

More than three decades after helping shape one of Hip Hop's most memorable eras, MC Serch is stepping back into the booth with a new project that looks inward instead of chasing nostalgia. Released Friday (July 24), Millions Of Zeroes marks the legendary 3rd Bass rapper's first EP and his most substantial musical release in years. Produced entirely by Apathy, the project pairs Serch's seasoned perspective with a modern East Coast sound while bringing together collaborators from multiple generations of hip-hop.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.