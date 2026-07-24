MC Serch Returns With New EP "Millions Of Zeroes"

More than three decades after helping shape one of Hip Hop's most memorable eras, MC Serch is stepping back into the booth with a new project that looks inward instead of chasing nostalgia. Released Friday (July 24), Millions Of Zeroes marks the legendary 3rd Bass rapper's first EP and his most substantial musical release in years. Produced entirely by Apathy, the project pairs Serch's seasoned perspective with a modern East Coast sound while bringing together collaborators from multiple generations of hip-hop.
Rather than framing the release as a comeback, Millions Of Zeroes plays like the latest chapter in a career that has stretched well beyond the microphone. While Serch built his reputation as a member of 3rd Bass during Hip Hop's golden era, he also became an influential figure behind the scenes. This is most notably serving as an executive producer on Nas' landmark 1994 debut, Illmatic. His work as a radio host, television personality, and industry executive has kept him closely connected to the culture long after his days atop the charts.
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Serch Has Always Kept It Real
That lived experience shapes the new EP, which is described as an introspective collection centered on reflection and self-examination. The production comes entirely from Apathy, whose gritty, sample-driven style provides a fitting backdrop for Serch's veteran perspective. Further, the project also bridges generations through its guest list. Serch reunites with his longtime 3rd Bass partner Pete Nice while also enlisting calls from Ice Cube, Boldy James, and OT The Real. It's a lineup that shows both his longevity and continued respect within Hip Hop.
For many fans, Millions Of Zeroes represents more than new music from a Rap veteran. It serves as another reminder that some of Hip Hop's earliest voices are still finding new ways to contribute, drawing from decades of experience rather than trying to recreate the past. Serch's latest release suggests his story as an artist is still being written.