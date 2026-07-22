Snoop Dogg's Biopic Has A Release Date

BY Alexander Cole
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Olympics: Figure Skating-Womens Singles Short Program
Feb 17, 2026; Milan, Italy; Snoop Dogg looks on in the womens figure skating short program during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Snoop Dogg is getting his very own biopic, and a new report suggests that the project will be released in the Summer of 2027.

Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic artists in the history of hip-hop. Snoop's impact transcends hip-hop culture. His pop culture cache has made him a household name across the world. So much so that he was a correspondent for the Winter Olympics this past year.

Given Snoop's legacy, it is about time that he receives his very own biopic. Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, NWA, and Queen have all received high-profile biopics over the past few years. Now, Snoop is slated to release in 2027, with Jonathan Daviss from Outer Banks in the title role.

According to Variety, an exact release date has been confirmed for the movie. You can expect this to drop on August 6, 2027. This will be a partnership between Universal and Death Row Pictures.

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Jonathan Daviss Is Snoop Dogg

“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture,” Universal exec Donna Langley said upon the project's announcement. “We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”

Biopics have been a hot topic of discussion as of late, and it is easy to see why. Some biopics are poorly acted and might as well be a concert movie. Very few are actually critically praised, and it remains to be seen whether or not Snoop will deviate from the norm.

On the flip side of this, biopics are a cash cow, and Snoop promises to fit that mold. After all, he remains one of the most famous artists in the entire world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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