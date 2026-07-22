Snoop Dogg's Biopic Has A Release Date

Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic artists in the history of hip-hop. Snoop's impact transcends hip-hop culture. His pop culture cache has made him a household name across the world. So much so that he was a correspondent for the Winter Olympics this past year.

Given Snoop's legacy, it is about time that he receives his very own biopic. Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, NWA, and Queen have all received high-profile biopics over the past few years. Now, Snoop is slated to release in 2027, with Jonathan Daviss from Outer Banks in the title role.

According to Variety, an exact release date has been confirmed for the movie. You can expect this to drop on August 6, 2027. This will be a partnership between Universal and Death Row Pictures.

Jonathan Daviss Is Snoop Dogg

“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture,” Universal exec Donna Langley said upon the project's announcement. “We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”

Biopics have been a hot topic of discussion as of late, and it is easy to see why. Some biopics are poorly acted and might as well be a concert movie. Very few are actually critically praised, and it remains to be seen whether or not Snoop will deviate from the norm.