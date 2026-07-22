DJ Akademiks Disses Mysonne Following Open Letter To JAŸ-Z

DJ Akademiks has had beef with quite a few figures throughout hip-hop over the years. One of which being Mysonne. The two have just never liked each other, and this has led to some spats online.

Mysonne found himself in the news on Tuesday, thanks to a letter to Jay-Z. In this letter, he criticized the mogul for turning his back on the Target boycott and making it a talking point in his recent Yankee Stadium freestyle.

"When you frontlining for your people and these suckas talk about you in such a manner / That sht be mind-blowing / You tried not bothering even responding, but you a man with pride so you decide to bust back like fck that / And I love that but this time you shot your own allies, Hov / 'Cause we was the ones boycotting."

Mysonne's message to Hov certainly received its fair share of discourse on social media. Fans had a lot to say about it, and as it turns out, so did DJ Akademiks. While quote-tweeting HotNewHipHop on X, Akademiks leveled a response against Mysonne. As you can imagine, it wasn't a particularly kind response.

DJ Akademiks Responds

"I hate to defend jay z but this bozo mysonne need to clock into his 9-5 and stay outta real n***a business," Akademiks wrote. "Mysonne ur an employee of the state of New York! U cash a state check. Go address new York issues for their citizens. U made 95 cents off rap dis ain’t ur business u BUM."

It indeed takes a lot for Akademiks to defend Jay-Z these days. In fact, he just had a three-hour sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God about how much he dislikes Hov and Roc Nation right now.