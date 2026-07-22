DJ Akademiks Disses Mysonne Following Open Letter To JAŸ-Z

BY Alexander Cole
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks is not a fan of Mysonne, and he let those feelings be known after the latter's letter to Jay-Z.

DJ Akademiks has had beef with quite a few figures throughout hip-hop over the years. One of which being Mysonne. The two have just never liked each other, and this has led to some spats online.

Mysonne found himself in the news on Tuesday, thanks to a letter to Jay-Z. In this letter, he criticized the mogul for turning his back on the Target boycott and making it a talking point in his recent Yankee Stadium freestyle.

"When you frontlining for your people and these suckas talk about you in such a manner / That sht be mind-blowing / You tried not bothering even responding, but you a man with pride so you decide to bust back like fck that / And I love that but this time you shot your own allies, Hov / 'Cause we was the ones boycotting."

Mysonne's message to Hov certainly received its fair share of discourse on social media. Fans had a lot to say about it, and as it turns out, so did DJ Akademiks. While quote-tweeting HotNewHipHop on X, Akademiks leveled a response against Mysonne. As you can imagine, it wasn't a particularly kind response.

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DJ Akademiks Responds

"I hate to defend jay z but this bozo mysonne need to clock into his 9-5 and stay outta real n***a business," Akademiks wrote. "Mysonne ur an employee of the state of New York! U cash a state check. Go address new York issues for their citizens. U made 95 cents off rap dis ain’t ur business u BUM."

It indeed takes a lot for Akademiks to defend Jay-Z these days. In fact, he just had a three-hour sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God about how much he dislikes Hov and Roc Nation right now.

Mysonne has not responded to Akademiks at this time.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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