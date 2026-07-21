Mysonne Shares Letter To JAY-Z Over Target Boycott

BY Aron A.
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z is pictured inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mysonne shares his perspective after JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium freestyle.

It’s off that, 30 years deep, JAŸ-Z is possibly more divisive now than he’s ever been. It’s not that his skills aren’t appreciated or a lack of recognition toward his accomplishments, but the ethics behind his billion-dollar empire. Some argue that he doesn’t need to provide any of us with an explanation. Others believe that his partnership with Target for the exclusive Reasonable Doubt vinyl is another example of him undercutting social movements for personal gain.

Mysonne, rapper and community activist, recently shared a letter to Hov on his Instagram page in the form of an a capella freestyle. As much as it is an example of his exceptional penmanship, it also provided an interesting perspective that acknowledges all of the good things Hov’s done throughout his career. However, he doesn’t withhold the criticism.

“When you frontlining for your people and these suckas talk about you in such a manner/ That sh*t be mind-blowing,” he raps. “You trying to not even responding but you a man with pride so you decide to bust back like f*ck that/ And I love that but this time you shot your own allies, Hov/ ‘Cause we was the ones boycotting.”

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Mysonne’s Freestyle 

The freestyle goes on to address some Hov’s talking points from his Yankee Stadium freestyle, including the attempt to call out a lack of boycott toward Meta and Google. Mysonne ultimately breaks down exactly why the boycotts matter and why the boycotts itself are a reflection of the lessons JAŸ-Z imparted throughout his catalog. 

Check out the freestyle above and sound off with your thoughts and your favorite bars in the comment section below. Do you agree with Mysonne or do you think JAŸ’s freestyle at Yankee Stadium made more sense? 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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