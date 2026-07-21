Mysonne Shares Letter To JAY-Z Over Target Boycott

It’s off that, 30 years deep, JAŸ-Z is possibly more divisive now than he’s ever been. It’s not that his skills aren’t appreciated or a lack of recognition toward his accomplishments, but the ethics behind his billion-dollar empire. Some argue that he doesn’t need to provide any of us with an explanation. Others believe that his partnership with Target for the exclusive Reasonable Doubt vinyl is another example of him undercutting social movements for personal gain.

Mysonne, rapper and community activist, recently shared a letter to Hov on his Instagram page in the form of an a capella freestyle. As much as it is an example of his exceptional penmanship, it also provided an interesting perspective that acknowledges all of the good things Hov’s done throughout his career. However, he doesn’t withhold the criticism.

“When you frontlining for your people and these suckas talk about you in such a manner/ That sh*t be mind-blowing,” he raps. “You trying to not even responding but you a man with pride so you decide to bust back like f*ck that/ And I love that but this time you shot your own allies, Hov/ ‘Cause we was the ones boycotting.”

Mysonne’s Freestyle

The freestyle goes on to address some Hov’s talking points from his Yankee Stadium freestyle, including the attempt to call out a lack of boycott toward Meta and Google. Mysonne ultimately breaks down exactly why the boycotts matter and why the boycotts itself are a reflection of the lessons JAŸ-Z imparted throughout his catalog.