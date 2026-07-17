Sock It 2 My Pocket – Album by Rome Streetz

Rome Streetz always displays how dexterous he is on the mic, whether on a single song or across a whole tracklist. His new album Sock It 2 My Pocket is one of his strongest full-lengths yet, displaying more versatility throughout more varied production. Also, features from Styles P, Lloyd Banks, Westside Gunn, IDK, and OX OMNI provide some solid performances that build chemistry on the record. That's thanks to some killer producers on here as well, including Havoc, 9th Wonder, The Alchemist, Conductor Williams, and many more. Sock It 2 My Pocket is no-frills and consistent, and shows Rome's artistry in a more varied way than before.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of Sock It 2 My Pocket
- Yellow Brick Road
- Son Of A Gun
- '95 Mega On Shrooms (feat. Styles P)
- Belt 2 A**
- .22
- Prada In The Polaroid (feat. Lloyd Banks)
- Cocaine Coltrane
- Marathon Or Race (feat. Westside Gunn)
- Dreamcatcher
- Time & Place (feat. IDK
- High Speed
- Shoot Your Trophies
- I Don't Know
- Taylor Made Wave (feat. OX OMNI)
- Elevate