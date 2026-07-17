Sock It 2 My Pocket – Album by Rome Streetz

"Sock It 2 My Pocket" by Rome Streetz features Styles P, Westside Gunn, Lloyd Banks, IDK, and OX OMNI across 15 tracks.

Rome Streetz always displays how dexterous he is on the mic, whether on a single song or across a whole tracklist. His new album Sock It 2 My Pocket is one of his strongest full-lengths yet, displaying more versatility throughout more varied production. Also, features from Styles P , Lloyd Banks , Westside Gunn , IDK, and OX OMNI provide some solid performances that build chemistry on the record. That's thanks to some killer producers on here as well, including Havoc , 9th Wonder , The Alchemist, Conductor Williams, and many more. Sock It 2 My Pocket is no-frills and consistent, and shows Rome's artistry in a more varied way than before.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.