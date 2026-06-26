High Speed - Song by Rome Streetz

Rome Streetz fans are excited as the artist will be dropping Sock It 2 My Pocket very soon. This is a highly anticipated project from the artist, who is known for his gritty bars and confident flows. He has a solid track record, and it's why fans are convinced that the new album will be a hit. On Friday, he teamed up with legendary producer 9th Wonder for the song, "High Speed." As you can imagine, this is one of the best collabs of the weekend. From the trippy 9th Wonder production to Rome Streetz's master of flow and tone, this is a song you must listen to.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Sock It 2 My Pocket
Quotable Lyrics from High Speed
Smokin' la, rollin' up, keep a bad bitch in my truck
That's down to take the money out your bank with me, she tryna fuck
Blow my dice she wish me luck, but, baby, I don't need it
Lately my life been on the up and up so I'm conceited