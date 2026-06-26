High Speed - Song by Rome Streetz

Rome Streetz's track record speaks for itself, and his latest single, "High Speed," carries weight with 9th Wonder production.

Smokin' la, rollin' up, keep a bad bitch in my truck That's down to take the money out your bank with me, she tryna fuck Blow my dice she wish me luck, but, baby, I don't need it Lately my life been on the up and up so I'm conceited

Rome Streetz fans are excited as the artist will be dropping Sock It 2 My Pocket very soon. This is a highly anticipated project from the artist, who is known for his gritty bars and confident flows. He has a solid track record, and it's why fans are convinced that the new album will be a hit. On Friday, he teamed up with legendary producer 9th Wonder for the song, "High Speed." As you can imagine, this is one of the best collabs of the weekend. From the trippy 9th Wonder production to Rome Streetz's master of flow and tone, this is a song you must listen to.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!