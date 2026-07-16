Lucki’s West Hollywood Home Robbed Of $500K Worth Of Items 

Lucki was hit with some unfortunate news after he got to his home this week. According to NBC Los Angeles, the rapper’s West Hollywood home was hit by burglars who got away with $500K worth of personal items.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the Drugs R Bad rapper reportedly returned home on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. when he discovered that burglars had made their way through his home and left with a significant amount of his belongings. Lucki reportedly discovered that about half a million dollars' worth of his personal items, like designer clothes, bags, and more, were stolen.

At this point, it’s unclear exactly when the break-in occurred. However, investigators are trying to track down security footage from the area to try to ensure that they can find the culprits. In the meantime, they’ve also begun reaching out to residents in the area for witness statements with hopes of trying to find an accurate timeline.

Lucki Home Robbery Might Be Part Of Broader Organized Burglaries

Per Hot 97, details on whether there was forced entry or a specific targeting have not been revealed, nor have they determined if anyone was inside the home at the time of the burglary. Since it is an ongoing investigation, it probably will take a bit longer before any further information is revealed to the public.

Currently, there are no suspects that have been identified. However, the robbery comes during a time when there has been a string of break-ins and thefts at residential homes in that area. These have largely involved entertainers, professional athletes, and those living in these high-value areas. Police have also warned that burglars are targeting luxury homes where jewellery, designer goods, and other expensive items are prevalent.