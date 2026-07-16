Lucki’s West Hollywood Home Robbed Of $500K Worth Of Items 

BY Aron A.
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BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Lucki performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Designer clothes and luxury bags were reportedly stolen from Lucki's home. Authorities have yet to arrest any suspects.

Lucki was hit with some unfortunate news after he got to his home this week. According to NBC Los Angeles, the rapper’s West Hollywood home was hit by burglars who got away with $500K worth of personal items. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the Drugs R Bad rapper reportedly returned home on Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. when he discovered that burglars had made their way through his home and left with a significant amount of his belongings. Lucki reportedly discovered that about half a million dollars' worth of his personal items, like designer clothes, bags, and more, were stolen.

At this point, it’s unclear exactly when the break-in occurred. However, investigators are trying to track down security footage from the area to try to ensure that they can find the culprits. In the meantime, they’ve also begun reaching out to residents in the area for witness statements with hopes of trying to find an accurate timeline. 

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Lucki Home Robbery Might Be Part Of Broader Organized Burglaries

Per Hot 97, details on whether there was forced entry or a specific targeting have not been revealed, nor have they determined if anyone was inside the home at the time of the burglary. Since it is an ongoing investigation, it probably will take a bit longer before any further information is revealed to the public. 

Currently, there are no suspects that have been identified. However, the robbery comes during a time when there has been a string of break-ins and thefts at residential homes in that area. These have largely involved entertainers, professional athletes, and those living in these high-value areas. Police have also warned that burglars are targeting luxury homes where jewellery, designer goods, and other expensive items are prevalent. 

We’ll keep you posted on any further updates regarding Lucki. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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