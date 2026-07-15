DJ Quik Wants Fans To Stop Asking About Son's Murder Conviction

Questions from strangers have become one of the hardest parts of life for DJ Quik since his son's murder conviction, a reality the legendary producer says has made public appearances increasingly emotional. While speaking with The Shade Room Live, Quik acknowledged that many people approach him looking for an update about his son, David Marvin Blake Jr. However, he admitted those conversations are no longer ones he wants to have. Instead, he asked fans to stop bringing up the case whenever they see him in public, explaining that the subject remains deeply personal.

Blake was sentenced to 15 years to life earlier this year after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2022 fatal shooting of Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. in Downey, California. Although the trial is over, Quik said the family's legal fight is continuing through the appeals process, adding that his son's attorney has remained diligent in pursuing the case.

Quik also maintained his belief that Blake was treated unfairly during the trial. “Lil Dave is hanging in there,” he said. “I like to say that he’s built for it and he knows he’s been put in a position to where he was scapegoated. If y’all would’ve been in the court with us while we were watching this trial play out, it was a lot of madness.”

The California Rap icon added, “I’m a little bit too emotional to be in public because when people ask me about it in public, I don’t respond with [kindness],” he admitted. “And I’m not going to apologize for that. Stop asking me about my son in public... David has already accepted what’s happened. He accepted his role in it, and he’s like, ‘Whatever it’s gonna be is gonna be.' If they gave him 25 years, he’s gonna do it. That’s the kinda person he is. That’s the kinda person he’s built to be. Like everybody else, he made a mistake. Just like the judge said, she said, ‘I commend you for going 27 years without having no police interaction, period.’ He was raised right. He just made a mistake.”