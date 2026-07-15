DJ Quik Wants Fans To Stop Asking About Son's Murder Conviction

BY Erika Marie
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PONTIAC, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: DJ Quik performs onstage during the “Our Community First Action Inc.” Detroit Concert at The Crofoot on September 17, 2024 in Pontiac, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Months after his son's sentencing, DJ Quik is asking fans to stop bringing up the murder conviction during public encounters.

Questions from strangers have become one of the hardest parts of life for DJ Quik since his son's murder conviction, a reality the legendary producer says has made public appearances increasingly emotional. While speaking with The Shade Room Live, Quik acknowledged that many people approach him looking for an update about his son, David Marvin Blake Jr. However, he admitted those conversations are no longer ones he wants to have. Instead, he asked fans to stop bringing up the case whenever they see him in public, explaining that the subject remains deeply personal.

Blake was sentenced to 15 years to life earlier this year after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2022 fatal shooting of Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. in Downey, California. Although the trial is over, Quik said the family's legal fight is continuing through the appeals process, adding that his son's attorney has remained diligent in pursuing the case.

Read More: DJ Quik's Son Hit With Conviction For 2022 Murder

Quik Gives An Update On How His Son Is Doing

Quik also maintained his belief that Blake was treated unfairly during the trial. “Lil Dave is hanging in there,” he said. “I like to say that he’s built for it and he knows he’s been put in a position to where he was scapegoated. If y’all would’ve been in the court with us while we were watching this trial play out, it was a lot of madness.”

The California Rap icon added, “I’m a little bit too emotional to be in public because when people ask me about it in public, I don’t respond with [kindness],” he admitted. “And I’m not going to apologize for that. Stop asking me about my son in public... David has already accepted what’s happened. He accepted his role in it, and he’s like, ‘Whatever it’s gonna be is gonna be.' If they gave him 25 years, he’s gonna do it. That’s the kinda person he is. That’s the kinda person he’s built to be. Like everybody else, he made a mistake. Just like the judge said, she said, ‘I commend you for going 27 years without having no police interaction, period.’ He was raised right. He just made a mistake.”

Rather than revisiting every detail of the trial, Quik's interview centered on something much more personal. Some chapters of life continue long after a verdict is read, and for him, that includes deciding which conversations he no longer wants to have with strangers, even if they are fans.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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