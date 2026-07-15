The Shade Room Live

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DJ Quik Wants Fans To Stop Asking About Son's Murder Conviction
Months after his son's sentencing, DJ Quik is asking fans to stop bringing up the murder conviction during public encounters.
By
Erika Marie
July 15, 2026