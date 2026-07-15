Hip-Hop & R&B Experience Sharp Decline On The Billboard 200

Hip-Hop and R&B have been two of the biggest genres in music for decades. As the 2010s came to a close, it was clear that hip-hop was on top. Practically all the big artists were winning, and it felt like there was a huge album every single week.

This continued throughout the height of COVID, and it felt like hip-hop's dominance was never going to end. However, in 2023, things took a sudden turn, as albums started to sell fewer units, especially in the first week. Young artists struggled to emerge as future superstars, while the same three artists remained at the top.

Fans began remarking how fewer hip-hop and R&B songs were topping the charts. Meanwhile, albums weren't staying at the top for as long as they used to. Now, data from Luminate appears to back all of this up.

Hip-Hop and R&B Struggling On The Charts

Hip-Hop and R&B have gone from 40% market share on the Billboard 200 in the first half of 2023 to roughly 30% at midyear 2026. This is a steep decline, with pop and country dominating the charts right now. Country music specifically has had a major rise over the past three years as artists like Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, and others become mainstream stars.

This doesn't necessarily mean hip-hop and R&B are in a bad place. Instead, it just means that pop and country have become part of the monoculture again. There are still plenty of great artists making amazing hip-hop and R&B albums.