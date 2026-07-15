Hip-Hop & R&B Experience Sharp Decline On The Billboard 200

BY Alexander Cole
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Chrissy Teigen And Jussie Smollett Announce 2015 Billboard Music Awards Finalists
SANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 07: A general view of atmosphere at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards Finalists announcement event with model Chrissy Teigen and actor Jussie Smollett at Twitter on April 7, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
Hip-Hop and R&B have seen some sales declines over the years, and now, those effects are being felt on the Billboard 200.

Hip-Hop and R&B have been two of the biggest genres in music for decades. As the 2010s came to a close, it was clear that hip-hop was on top. Practically all the big artists were winning, and it felt like there was a huge album every single week.

This continued throughout the height of COVID, and it felt like hip-hop's dominance was never going to end. However, in 2023, things took a sudden turn, as albums started to sell fewer units, especially in the first week. Young artists struggled to emerge as future superstars, while the same three artists remained at the top.

Fans began remarking how fewer hip-hop and R&B songs were topping the charts. Meanwhile, albums weren't staying at the top for as long as they used to. Now, data from Luminate appears to back all of this up.

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Hip-Hop and R&B Struggling On The Charts

Hip-Hop and R&B have gone from 40% market share on the Billboard 200 in the first half of 2023 to roughly 30% at midyear 2026. This is a steep decline, with pop and country dominating the charts right now. Country music specifically has had a major rise over the past three years as artists like Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, and others become mainstream stars.

This doesn't necessarily mean hip-hop and R&B are in a bad place. Instead, it just means that pop and country have become part of the monoculture again. There are still plenty of great artists making amazing hip-hop and R&B albums.

These latest statistics are sure to lead to some interesting conversations over the coming days. That said, it's important to just listen to what you like and ignore the noise.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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