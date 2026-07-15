Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, & B.o.B Announce "Back To Basics" Tour

BY Alexander Cole
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Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Recording artist Lupe Fiasco performs at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, and B.o.B are teaming up for the "Back To Basics" tour which will last through September through October.

Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, and B.o.B are officially going on tour. This "Back To Basics" tour is officially set to begin on September 10 in Cleveland, Ohio, and will go until October 25 in Florida.

Overall, this tour is a celebration of the blog era. Lupe, Gym Class Heroes, and B.o.B. were all responsible for some incredible songs and albums during this time. Their careers have continued to expand, and now, fans will have an opportunity to see all three of them in concert.

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Lupe Fiasco x Gym Class Heroes x B.o.B
back to basics tour

"Back To Basics Tour" Dates:

September 10th - Cleveland, OH (Jacobs Pavilion)
September 11th - Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE Outdoors)
September 17th - Denver, CO (Mission Ballroom)
September 18th - Phoenix, AZ (Arizona Financial Theatre)
September 19th - Ruidoso, NM (Jacks Backstage)
September 23rd - Minneapolis, MN (The Armory)
September 24th - Omaha, NE (Steelhouse Omaha)
September 26th - Columbus, OH (KEMBA Live! Outdoors) **Without B.o.B
September 27th - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)
September 30th - Sugar Land, TX (Smart Financial Centre)
October 1st - San Antonio, TX (The Espee)
October 2nd - Lemoore, CA (Tachi Palace Casino Resort)
October 3rd - Henderson, NV (M Resort Pool)
October 10th - Mashantucket, CT (Foxwoods Resort Casino)
October 11th - Boston, MA (Citizens House of Blues Boston)
October 14th - Waukee, IA (Vibrant Music Hall)
October 15th - La Crosse, WI (La Crosse Center)
October 24th - Apopka, FL (Apopka Amphitheater)
October 25th - Pinellas Park, FL (England Brothers Park)

Tickets for the "Back To Basics" tour will be available HERE or HERE on Friday, July 17th at 10 AM local time. Let us know if you will be attending in the comments below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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