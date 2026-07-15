Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, & B.o.B Announce "Back To Basics" Tour

Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, and B.o.B are officially going on tour. This "Back To Basics" tour is officially set to begin on September 10 in Cleveland, Ohio, and will go until October 25 in Florida.
Overall, this tour is a celebration of the blog era. Lupe, Gym Class Heroes, and B.o.B. were all responsible for some incredible songs and albums during this time. Their careers have continued to expand, and now, fans will have an opportunity to see all three of them in concert.
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Lupe Fiasco x Gym Class Heroes x B.o.B
"Back To Basics Tour" Dates:
September 10th - Cleveland, OH (Jacobs Pavilion)
September 11th - Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE Outdoors)
September 17th - Denver, CO (Mission Ballroom)
September 18th - Phoenix, AZ (Arizona Financial Theatre)
September 19th - Ruidoso, NM (Jacks Backstage)
September 23rd - Minneapolis, MN (The Armory)
September 24th - Omaha, NE (Steelhouse Omaha)
September 26th - Columbus, OH (KEMBA Live! Outdoors) **Without B.o.B
September 27th - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)
September 30th - Sugar Land, TX (Smart Financial Centre)
October 1st - San Antonio, TX (The Espee)
October 2nd - Lemoore, CA (Tachi Palace Casino Resort)
October 3rd - Henderson, NV (M Resort Pool)
October 10th - Mashantucket, CT (Foxwoods Resort Casino)
October 11th - Boston, MA (Citizens House of Blues Boston)
October 14th - Waukee, IA (Vibrant Music Hall)
October 15th - La Crosse, WI (La Crosse Center)
October 24th - Apopka, FL (Apopka Amphitheater)
October 25th - Pinellas Park, FL (England Brothers Park)
Tickets for the "Back To Basics" tour will be available HERE or HERE on Friday, July 17th at 10 AM local time. Let us know if you will be attending in the comments below.