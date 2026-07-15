Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, & B.o.B Announce "Back To Basics" Tour

Lupe Fiasco, Gym Class Heroes, and B.o.B are teaming up for the "Back To Basics" tour which will last through September through October.

Tickets for the "Back To Basics" tour will be available HERE or HERE on Friday, July 17th at 10 AM local time. Let us know if you will be attending in the comments below.

Overall, this tour is a celebration of the blog era. Lupe, Gym Class Heroes, and B.o.B. were all responsible for some incredible songs and albums during this time. Their careers have continued to expand, and now, fans will have an opportunity to see all three of them in concert.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!